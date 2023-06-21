Binance.US shows Bitcoin flash pump at $138,000





The US arm of global crypto exchange Binance has come under fire from market watchdogs left and right. Now, it seems to be struggling to keep some of its biggest bitcoin (BTC) order books running smoothly.

Binance.US posted the price of bitcoin at over $138,000 for its tether (USDT) market late Tuesday night, nearly 400% higher than spot prices quoted elsewhere.

The sudden surge reportedly only lasted a few seconds, according to TradingView data reviewed by Blockworks.

The Binance.US website shows that 62.22 BTC changed hands during this time, or around $1.8 million at current prices.

The dramatic upside spike suggests that someone bought this bitcoin amount with USDT.

If so, the low liquidity meant that all available sell orders were immediately executed at realistic prices. With only exorbitant joke offers pending, the price of bitcoin has reached new all-time highs.

Blockworks contacted Binance.US for more information.

A rare flash pump is featured on Binance.US

Situations like these normally mirror in the opposite direction, with flash crashes. One such event hit Binance.US in October 2021, when bitcoin price crashed 87% from $65,000 to $8,200 before rebounding rapidly.

Binance.US blamed this on a buggy trading algorithm.

And in December 2018, the price of ether went from $100 to $13 on Coinbase Pro, only to come back in minutes.

In any case, Binance.US has been dealing with low liquidity for some time, amid struggles with its banking partners in light of its regulatory rumbles.

Last month, traders were paying premiums of more than 3% on bitcoin and similar amounts for ether (ETH) compared to competing platforms.

Analysts also suggested that liquidity issues were behind the price discrepancies. These bounties have since closed.

