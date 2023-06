‘Extreme’: Experts worry about record ocean heatwaves in UK and Ireland

Meteorologists are monitoring what they believe is a record-breaking oceanic heat wave coming from northeast England and northwest Ireland.

Sea temperatures off the coast of Great Britain and Ireland are breaking records by more than 5 degrees Celsius above normal at this time of year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that parts of the North Sea are subject to a category 4 extreme oceanic heat wave.

Temperatures are particularly high on the northeast coast of England and the west of Ireland.

As the ocean warms, jellyfish and basking sharks move closer to shore, and poisonous algae can thrive.

Ocean heatwaves have caused deep concern among marine scientists.

Thomas Rippeth, a physical oceanographer at the University of Bangor, said he had never seen such temperatures at this time of year.

“The ocean is not like the atmosphere. It heats up quickly and doesn’t cool down. It takes a long time to warm up and it takes a long time to cool down,” he said.

“So we tend to look at sea temperature across the UK year-round. Between mid-winter and mid-summer, it can fluctuate around 10 to 12 degrees.

“A difference of 4 to 5 degrees from the norm is obviously a fairly large temperature difference.”

What Causes Heat Waves?

The heatwave was caused by a variety of factors, such as climate change, but also less Sahara dust and polar ice reflecting the sun’s warming rays. El Niño is also a contributing factor.

“What the dust does is basically reflect some of the sun’s rays back into space,” Rippeth explained.

“So they can’t heat the ocean. But the lack of that dust means the sun’s rays are a bit more intense, reaching the ocean surface and warming it.”

Marine heatwaves can also take a toll on wildlife. Warmer water, for example, carries less oxygen and therefore delivers less oxygen to marine life in the deep sea.

Elsewhere, phytoplankton, which play an important role in the marine food web, may be deprived of essential nutrients.

Last week, the UK Meteorological Office said global sea surface temperatures in April and May were the highest on record for those months dating back to 1850.

The picture was even more stark in the North Atlantic, which saw a record temperature increase in May 2023.

This month was the warmest May on record since 1850, about 1.25 degrees Celsius above average.

The Bureau of Meteorology said global sea surface temperatures could challenge further records this year as continued warming in the eastern tropical Pacific is expected from a rising El Niño.

