Military bases and Biden jokes complicate thaw in US-China relations





Now, the relationship between the world’s two most important powers is teetering again after showing brief signs of stability, complicating Bidens’ search for friendly ways to coexist with China as the two compete fiercely across the globe.

There seemed to be a way to get back on track after Blinken met Xi in Beijing.

Almost the moment Blinken set foot on the departing plane, US officials began offering next steps, which would include a Biden-Xi call and, possibly, a meeting to follow up on their meeting last fall in Bali. , in Indonesia. Among the options being considered, officials say: an in-person discussion on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in New Delhi in September or at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in San Francisco two months later.

Such plans are no longer assured.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Sino-Cuban military base could host forces from Beijing near the American homeland. Although joint training is not entirely provocative, the United States often conducts exercises with partners in close proximity to adversary territory, including placing American forces in Taiwan having Chinese troops in Cuba is something different, said Beth Sanner, formerly deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration.

We have planes doing surveillance along the Chinese coast, so of course they want to have the same capability near the United States, Sanner continued. They can’t fly equivalent EC-135s, so the only choice they really have is something like Cuba and so they’re going to pursue that. This is part of the world of espionage.

Then Biden committed the cardinal sin of politics: speaking too honestly.

The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is because he didn’t know it was there, Biden told a crowd during a fundraiser Tuesday in California. It is a great embarrassment for the dictators, he added, when they did not know what had happened.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. | Leah Millis/AP Photo

Not only did Biden use the d-word, but he also apparently revealed sensitive and embarrassing intelligence the United States obtained about Xi’s lack of awareness of balloon flight.

Beijing’s response has been fierce. Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said Bidens’ comments were wildly absurd and irresponsible, seriously contradicting basic facts. Mao went on to accuse Biden of seriously violating diplomatic protocol and seriously undermining China’s political dignity, which is an open political provocation. He added that the government he represents was deeply unhappy.

White House aides did not immediately have a public response to Bidens’ remarks, though some privately and suspiciously noted that many politicians tend to speak too comfortably in front of a friendly crowd of donors.

It should come as no surprise that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences we have, a senior administration official said.

There was no immediate clarity on whether Biden spoke more outspoken than expected or if this is a line he plans to repeat later in the campaign trail. When he ran in 2020, Biden called Xi a thug. And then two months into his presidency, Biden added that the Chinese leader doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body.

Yet the latest broadside comes at an inopportune time in efforts to ease tensions with Beijing, as Blinken’s visit was touted as a way to keep lines of communication open during a tumultuous time.

For months, Beijing seemed uninterested. And even after the mild thaw in recent weeks, the two nations’ militaries have not restored lines of communication, worrying US officials who point to two recent close calls and fear an escalation. But US officials note that China’s sluggish economy has forced Beijing to roll out the red carpet for US companies. Bill Gates was recently visiting, and the Xi government is eager to welcome officials like Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen in particular has been among the most vocal proponents of strengthening US-China ties.

I think we are winning and China is benefiting from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to try to decouple from China, she said this month.

A senior administration official insisted that dialogue remains the preferred method to prevent the relationship from spiraling out of control.

Any intense competition and this one is certainly intense is best managed by equally intense diplomacy. How totally irresponsible it would be for us to shut down and give China a stiff arm when tensions are so high. It’s just diplomatic malpractice, given the stakes, said the official, who like others was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive internal thinking.

Confident countries face the problem posed. They solve it. They’re not running away, the official said.

Mark Hannah, a senior fellow at the Eurasia Group Foundation think tank, suggested that Xi challenges the easy characterization and airy terminology of politics today and that Bidens’ framing of global politics as democracy versus autocracy n did not help ease tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Both countries need to strengthen the language of cooperation, Hannah said. If the Biden administration amplifies that message, you’ll start to see Beijing follow suit.

But China’s latest consideration to send troops to Cuba, mixed with the strong response to Bidens’ remarks, has raised concerns among critics that the administration may end up talking just for the sake of talking.

China is the only side seeking to overturn the peaceful status quo, and prioritizing endless dialogue over competitive policies invites aggression, said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the House China Committee.

Bidens driving the foreign policy theory is that this decade will define whether democracies or autocracies will come out on top in a geopolitical fight. Its officials admit that there will always be stumbling blocks in terms of competition and cooperation. The goal, however, is to maintain safeguards so that the Washington-Beijing relationship, strained as it is, does not deviate.

The question now is whether these guardrails are strong enough to withstand the pressures of these latest setbacks.

US diplomatic efforts toward China rely on intense strategic competition. It was the framing that was pushing, said Jacob Stokes, senior fellow for Indo-Pacific issues at the Center for a New American Security. Every new revelation that conforms to this assessment should not derail diplomacy.

