US dollar out of sync with Powell hawk as Fed chairman heads to Capitol Hill

The US Dollar holds its gains but cracks under pressure in Central Europe even after the release of Powell’s speech. Traders will hear from US Fed Chairman Powell in his semi-annual testimony, while the speech itself has been released. The US Dollar Index records gains above 102.50 but faces near resistance.

The US Dollar (USD) does not change its battle plan after the press release of US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the House Financial Services Panel later today, resulting in a once moreover a large number of Asian currencies are overtaken by the greenback, while Europe and Scandinavian currencies are rather reluctant to bow to the US dollar bulls. The biggest loser is the South Korean Won which loses nearly 1% intraday, followed by the Taiwanese Dollar. Throughout this week, housing data is the key theme and this Wednesday is no different, with the Mortgage Market Index jumping higher.

Although there are only two speakers from the Fed today, one will be the most important to listen to this week. U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the semi-annual House financial services panel. In the previously published speech, Powell reiterates that “reducing inflation to 2% still has a long way to go” and that “the pause in interest rates should be temporary”, while “almost all participants in the FOMC expect it to be appropriate to raise interest rates a little further by the end of the year.” Again a hawkish brief from Fed Chairman Powell. The second speaker of the Fed today will be Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Austan Goolsbee speaking at a global food forum at 4:25 p.m. GMT.

Daily Digest: The US Dollar lingers as the published speech confirms the EU’s hawkish tone to adopt an 11th set of sanctions against Russia, this time with a focus on the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Kzakhstan and several other Central Asian countries that provide technology and equipment used on the battlefield by Russia. The speech that Fed Chairman Powell will deliver at 2:00 p.m. GMT remains hawkish with the clear message that more hikes are to come and that the Fed is moving away from its projected inflation target of 2%. The House Financial Services Panel will, of course, have many questions for the Fed Chairman, as his comments or answers could move the markets in a certain direction. A rather mixed picture on the map when looking at the performance of the US Dollar. A stronger US dollar in Asia with the biggest loser the South Korean won. In Europe and Scandinavia, all pairs look pretty flat for the day in their performance against the greenback, while Central Europe even gets the better of the US dollar with the Russian ruble up 0.5% and the Polish zloty gaining 0.25% as the biggest gainers as the European session enters the final hours of trading for today. China is furious after US President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. President Biden’s unfortunate comments come just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing for the first time since 2018, to support dialogue between the two nations. The PBoC pegged its weaker Chinese Yuan against the USD at 7.1795. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) released its minutes and pledged to ease monetary policy. Several Chinese media have announced that China will make further cuts in interest rates and the reverse repo rate (RRR) this year. On the data front, the US Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) came out at 11:00 GMT. The buy index jumped to 165.6 from 163.2 the previous week. The mortgage market index jumped from 208.8 to 209.8 for the week and the refinance index fell from 434.1 to 425.1. Overall applications for the week declined, but remained positive, dropping from 7.2% last week to 0.5% this week. US Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony will begin around 2:00 p.m. GMT. His speech will be published a few minutes before he takes the stage in the Chamber. The US Treasury is again soliciting the markets for a placement of 4-month bonds at 15:30 GMT and another placement of 20-year bonds at 17:00 GMT. Stocks are looking for direction as the strength of the US dollar limits any significant upside in European equities for the time being. The biggest loser today so far is China where the Hang Seng closed down nearly -2% while European equity markets stagnated. US stocks down slightly for today. CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 79.4% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike on July 26, up from 74% on Tuesday. Markets seem to be pricing in just one more hike, while all other futures for 2023 point to an unchanged rate level. The market is challenging the Fed’s Dot-Plot view, which showed that most Fed members are seeing two more hikes this year. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds is trading at 3.75%, down from the 3.82% seen on Tuesday. Investors put their money into bonds, which pushes bond prices up and drives down bond yields. US bond prices and yields did not make waves today in light of Fed Chairman Powell’s speech. US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY not phased by Powell speech

The US Dollar does not show a unified front against most currencies as a clear regional effect can be defined. The greenback is advancing in Asia, losing ground in Central Europe and is out of phase in Europe and the Scandinavian countries. As a result, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is unable to advance higher, but still holds gains around 102.50. A break above Tuesday’s high at 102.78 would see more strength in the US Dollar towards the end of this week.

On the upside, the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 102.57 is likely to return to support in case US Dollar bulls trigger a daily close above. If the DXY rallies further today or this week, look for the psychological level of 103.00 as the next big upside challenge. The 100-day SMA at 103.06 will be the key to hit if the DXY is to continue moving higher.

On the other hand, the psychological level near 102.00 is the only thing supporting DXY. Once price action begins to trade below, expect to see another dive move towards 100.82. This means a challenge for this year’s low and would imply a substantial devaluation for the greenback going forward.

Interest Rates FAQs What are interest rates?

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base interest rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks are normally mandated to ensure price stability, which in most cases means aiming for a core inflation rate of around 2%. . If inflation rises significantly above 2%, the central bank normally raises base interest rates in an effort to reduce inflation.

What is the impact of interest rates on currencies?

Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency because they make it a more attractive place for global investors to put their money.

How do interest rates influence the price of gold?

Higher interest rates weigh on the price of gold overall because they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or putting money in the bank . If interest rates are high, this usually drives up the price of the US dollar (USD), and since the price of gold is in dollars, this has the effect of driving down the price of gold.

What is the Fed Funds rate?

The federal funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. This is the headline rate often quoted by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is defined as a range, for example 4.75% to 5.00%, although the upper limit (in this case 5.00%) is the figure quoted. Market expectations for the future federal funds rate are tracked by the CME tool FedWatch, which determines how many financial markets are behaving in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

