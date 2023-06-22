UK weather: London summers ‘will be as hot as Nice by 2070’ if carbon emissions continue to rise, Met Office warns | british news





London’s summer temperatures could be like Nice’s in 50 years if carbon emissions continue to rise at current rates, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

Jeff Knight, who runs the forecaster’s climate variability modeling team, said that under high-emissions scenarios, “the median estimate for temperature rise in southern England by 2070 is about 4C.

Referring to the UK’s record heatwave in 2022, he said: “Despite the events of last July, 40C days are still considered rare … but by 2070 we can’t think of these kinds of temperatures occurring every five years. there is .

“If you think the temperature is going to rise by 4 degrees, it’s like changing the climate in London, which is the summer temperature in London, to something like what we have historically seen in Nice.”

However, he warned that the UK will continue to see much more variability than the typical Mediterranean climate, stressing that the number of intense rainfall events is expected to increase as temperatures rise due to climate change.

Speaking at the Bureau of Meteorology briefing ahead of the peak summer season, Situational Awareness Officer Will Lang said a repeat of last year’s heatwave, when temperatures reached 40 degrees for the first time in the UK, could not be ruled out.

“Extremes like 40C are improbable by definition, but not impossible,” he said.

Image: London last summer was hot

His comments came after the UK Meteorological Office released long-term forecasts for June, July and August, which showed the odds of a hot summer in the UK more than twice as high as usual.

“It’s a reasonable, standard sign of how warm our summers have gotten in recent years,” he said.

“I wouldn’t rule it out because it increases the risk of extreme high temperatures. [40C] But for now, there’s no clear indication that we’re going to see a repeat of last year.”

Scientists are also closely tracking the impact of the arrival of El Niño, a weather pattern characterized by rising temperatures over the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

The effects of El Niño can be very diverse. But the last El Niño, in 2015 and 2016, saw drought throughout the Caribbean and Amazon, crop failures in southern and eastern Africa, and a severe dry season in Australia.

“Our current modeling suggests that there is potential for a near-record event, and that is certainly within the realm of possibility,” Knight said.

“But there are other predictions that may not be as strong as that. It’s still very early.”

He said the impact of El Niño on the UK is not easy to predict, but “generally, El Niño events tend to have a milder and wetter start in the winter and then a colder and drier end in the winter.”

