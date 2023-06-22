UK government debt rises above 100% of GDP for first time since 1961 | budget deficit





Official figures show that in May Britain’s gross government debt pile exceeded 100% of annual national income for the first time since 1961.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which dealt a blow to Rishi Sunak’s plan to cut taxes before next year’s general elections, said that as of the end of May, net debt stood at 2.6 trillion, an estimated 100.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). (GDP).

The debt-to-GDP ratio crossed 100% for the first time since March 1961. It spiked briefly at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was later revised down due to higher GDP figures.

The increase in total debt was driven by government borrowing soaring to $20 billion in May, energy assistance plan costs, inflation-linked benefit payments and interest payments on debt.

Debts decreased by 3 billion from April, but increased by 10.7 billion from a year ago, the second-highest month of May since monthly records began in 1993.

An increase in tax revenue offsets an increase in debt service. Economists said Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s move to cut spending across Whitehall appeared to be working. But the combination of rising incomes and cuts in everyday spending couldn’t prevent a sharp rise in the monthly deficit.

Hunt said the government is making difficult decisions to balance its books after the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We have rightfully spent billions of dollars protecting families and businesses from the worst effects of the pandemic. [Vladimir] Putin’s energy crisis, he said. But leaving future generations with a tab they can’t repay would be plainly unfair. That’s why we made the difficult but necessary decision this year to halve inflation, grow the economy and balance our books to reduce debt.

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor for the EY ITEM club, said the current fiscal year figures are only two months away, but borrowing is already growing by more than $2.1 billion over the Office for Budget Responsibility’s most recent estimate. Treasury Independent Forecaster.

Beck said: We expect this gap to widen further through 2023-24. The possibility that GDP and inflation are stronger than OBR expects is positive for tax revenue. However, this will be more than offset by upward pressure on spending.

Higher inflation combined with higher short- and long-term interest rates will significantly increase debt interest payment levels and borrowing could exceed OBRs forecast by year-end by $20 billion.

The center-right pressure group, the Taxpayers Alliance, said Hunt should respond with bigger cuts to public spending to free up money for tax cuts.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said that if inflation had fallen sharply and interest rates had risen less than current markets expected, financial markets would not be able to help the government since the collapse of the mini-budget last fall. He said he would condone reviving the tax cut. .

He said figures showing the consumer price index holding steady at 8.7 per cent in May raise questions about whether inflation has fallen enough for the prime minister to consider easing the fiscal plan by the autumn statement.

Inflation has already cost the government billions of pounds of additional spending. ONS estimates that the Treasury spent about $1.5 billion on energy assistance initiatives in May. This includes the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) and the Energy Rate Discount Scheme (EBDS), which cap the average annual bill to $2,500. The scheme is estimated to have cost the UK $29.7 billion in the first six months alone.

EPG was originally scheduled to run from October to March, but was extended to July. It will be replaced by an Ofgems price cap on average annual energy bills set at 2,074 from 1 July.

In addition, interest on central government debt was 7.7 billion won in May, 200 million won less than a year ago, but 700 million won higher than OBR’s forecast.

Debt in the first two months of this fiscal year increased by 42.9 billion 19.6 billion compared to the same two months a year ago.

