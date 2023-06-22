Causes and Consequences of Chronic Inflation in the UK | business and economic news





Inflation in the UK remained stubbornly high at 8.7% in May, the same rate as last month when the Bank of England (BoE) pressed for action.

The BoE is expected to raise interest rates, used to control inflation, for the 13th consecutive time on Thursday.

Central banks are independent institutions.

Meanwhile, the US inflation rate for May was 4%. Japan posted inflation of 3.4%, Germany 6.3% and France 6%.

Why is inflation so high?

Previously, the BoE predicted that inflation in the UK would ease to slightly above 5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and below the target of 2% in early 2025.

But big inflation across the economy, energy subsidies and struggling post-COVID-19 job markets have sent inflation soaring.

Inflation in the UK also accelerated sharply after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which sent natural gas prices across Europe soaring.

A measure that the BoE considers a good guide to underlying price pressures, excluding food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, where core inflation is volatile, unexpectedly rose from 6.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent, the highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said. It is.

Another measure of underlying pressure from soaring wages and services inflation, heavily influenced by Britain’s tight post-pandemic job market, has reached 7.4%, its highest since 1992.

National Statistical Office chief economist Grant Fitzner said airfares rose more than a year ago and are higher than usual.

Rising used car prices, live music events and computer games also contributed to high inflation.

Food and beverage inflation, however, fell slightly to 18.3% from 19% in April.

Meanwhile, producer price inflation has slowed even more sharply than economists expected. Manufacturer-charged prices rose 2.9% in the 12 months to May, up from a 5.2% increase in April.

What is the UK government doing about it?

Addressing inflation has been a priority for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of next year’s general election.

A day before May’s inflation figures were released, he said he was working every day to cut inflation in half, cut debt and grow the economy while working to give families the support they need.

Mortgage costs are likely to rise for millions of homeowners as Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt rules out financial assistance for mortgage holders.

Hunt told reporters from Britain that today’s figures reinforce the argument that the government must stick to guns.

If you look at what’s happening in other countries, you’ll see interest rate hikes lower inflation over time, and that’s going to happen here, he added.

The market sees a 40% chance that the BoE will raise rates by half a percentage point to 5%, rather than the previously expected 1/4 point increase, to control inflation.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, told Reuters that he expects the BoE to raise rates by half a percentage point on Thursday after the latest figures.

The problem, Dales said, is that the recent surge in core inflation and the reacceleration in wage growth show that domestic inflationary pressures are still building.

This suggests that banks may have more work to do than either the Fed or the ECB. [European Central Bank].

