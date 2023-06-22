UK Weather: The Met Office provides an update on the incoming heatwave as the UK is hit by rain.





More rain and thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the UK as the Met Office issues a new warning before the summer heat returns.

Four yellow warnings were issued by forecasters on Tuesday as heavy rains posed hazards to driving and rail conditions and closed schools.

The warning, which covered London, Birmingham, Exeter, parts of Plymouth and much of the Scottish Highlands, lasted until 8pm Tuesday night.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on Wednesday, but the yellow warning is no longer in effect.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that sporadic rains accompanied by hail, thunder and lightning will continue in some areas, including in the south west of England.

Weather will continue to be warm for many, with localized hot and humid conditions in the southeast.

Met Office spokesman Greg Dewhurst said another sunny day and occasional showers were expected across the UK on Wednesday.

Showers can be heavy and thunderous at times, especially across the north and west of England.

Currently we do not have a thunderstorm warning, but potentially more warnings could be issued, possibly with short notice.

The frequency and intensity of showers are expected to decrease slightly from Tuesday, but the unsettling theme continues on Wednesday as the UK is affected by an Atlantic cyclone.

The main cause of these thunder showers is that Britain is under the influence of low pressure and daytime heating helps develop the unstable air that can contribute to these heavy rains, said Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington.

Showers are likely to affect more frequently in eastern Scotland and parts of north-east England, south and south-west Wales.

Dry weather will continue across many areas on Wednesday, but conditions will be more stable in the southeast.

Some showers may return across central and southern England on Thursday, but the focus is on changes in weather patterns as the weekend approaches.

The UK’s deputy director of weather, Steven Keates, said the north-west/south-east split in UK weather was getting worse from Friday through the weekend.

High pressure is starting to build in the southeast, allowing for plenty of stable weather through the weekend, with temperatures likely to be heading towards or slightly exceeding 30C in some areas.

By the end of the week, however, a much more unstable picture emerges to the northwest. Especially in Scotland and Northern Ireland, there are weather fronts from the Atlantic bringing more rain and gusty coastal winds.

More stable conditions over the south and east of England from the weekend through early next week mean heatwave criteria may be met in some areas, but not all areas are expected to reach the required threshold for three consecutive days.

The forecast will be good for much of the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with many people heading to Glastonbury ahead of the weekend festivities.

The situation is likely to become more stable over the weekend, but forecasters said it was unlikely that some showers would remain in the city through Thursday.

Friday should witness plenty of dry and sunny weather with highs around 25 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather for the rest of the country will also happen on Friday as very warm weather is expected to return once again after a few unstable days, according to the Met Office.

Over the past few days, heavy rains and thunderstorms have brought life to a standstill in several parts of the UK as flash floods and travel disruptions.

About 20,000 easyJet passengers were grounded due to bad weather over the weekend and the airline offered passengers booked to fly from Gatwick to Edinburgh the option of a stopover in Berlin.

In the bigger picture, this summer is set to be hotter than unusual, with weather maps showing a shift to El Niño in the Pacific, a phenomenon associated with warm water in the world’s largest ocean.

Meanwhile, unusual and unprecedented warming of ocean waters around the coasts of Britain and Ireland are worrying scientists as the North Atlantic Ocean witnesses one of its worst ocean heat waves.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water around the UK is in Category 5 beyond extreme heat.

