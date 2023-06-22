Explainer: Why is inflation so high in the UK?





LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) – UK inflation defying May downturn forecast and staying well above US and European inflation rates, encouraging BoE to keep raising rates despite rising mortgage hit I put pressure on it. holder.

The UK is struggling more than any other country with soaring food prices, a shortage of workers to fill jobs and a reliance on natural gas to generate electricity and heat homes, all adding to inflationary pressures.

Below is an explanation of the UK’s high inflation problem.

How does UK inflation compare to other countries?

Britain’s consumer price index rose 8.7 per cent on an annualized basis in May, unchanged from April, defying Reuters research analysts’ forecasts of slowing to 8.4 per cent. Although it fell from 11.1% in October last year, it recorded the highest inflation rate among the G7 developed countries.

By comparison, inflation was 4.0% in the US and 6.3% in Germany.

What about core inflation?

Excluding volatile commodities such as energy and food, the UK’s underlying inflation index surprised investors by accelerating for the second month in a row, from 6.8% in April to 7.1% in May.

Higher core inflation is seen as a sign that price growth is likely to remain at a consistently high level.

Service price inflation, another measure of underlying price pressure that the BoE is closely watching, also rose. Both increases were the strongest in more than 30 years.

Why is food inflation so high in the UK?

The UK has the highest food inflation rate in Western Europe, with prices rising more than 18% over the past year, a slight decline from the recent high of more than 19%, the highest since 1977.

Capricious weather has affected crops around the world, driving up prices in many countries. However, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the UK is the world’s third largest net importer of food and beverages, after China and Japan, and is particularly at risk.

Industry data released on Tuesday showed that UK grocery inflation moderated slightly in June for the third month in a row.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey explained last month that he had underestimated some inflation, saying British food producers may have set higher costs than the BoE had anticipated.

energy price

The UK relies heavily on imported gas to generate electricity, leaving the UK completely exposed to skyrocketing gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

The way the UK regulates energy prices for domestic and business users (it announces changes to maximum tariffs on a quarterly basis) means that international price rises are slower to drive inflation than many other countries. user.

Is Brexit part of the problem?

The UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016 and left the EU’s single market in early 2021. London and Brussels have agreements that allow for mostly duty-free trade of goods, but there are import and export barriers in the form of paperwork. This caused delays and increased costs.

With the end of free movement of workers in EU countries, the staff shortages faced by many employers are more severe in the UK than in many other economies, driving up wages and ultimately consumer prices.

What do people think will happen with inflation?

British public expectations of inflation have cooled somewhat in recent months. Perhaps the BoE is the only bright spot for monitoring the risk of inflationary sentiment entrenched in consumer behavior.

However, these expectations remain high, contributing to wage growth at levels the BoE is uneasy about future inflationary pressures.

What is the Bank of England likely to do?

Investors and analysts immediately reacted to Wednesday’s data by pricing in a higher interest rate than previously expected.

Interest rate futures report investors have a roughly 40% chance that the BoE will raise rates by half a percentage point to 5.0% on Thursday and a 60% chance that rates will reach 6% by December.

Written by William Schomberg; Edited by Catherine Evans

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/why-is-inflation-so-high-uk-2023-06-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos