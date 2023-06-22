U.K. Berkeley’s home sales likely to fall by 20% as interest rates rise





Shares fell 3.4 per cent to near six-month low FY pre-tax profit up around 10 per cent to £604 million

June 21 (Reuters) – British luxury home builder Berkeley (BKGH.L) expects sales to fall by 20 per cent for the fiscal year beginning May 1. .

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) group said the expected decline would be on top of the 15% decline in forward sales already recorded over the past fiscal year.

“Until interest rates stabilize, the outlook will be choppy for a while,” CEO Robert Perrins said in an interview with Reuters. “This will restore confidence to the market.”

The homebuilder said demand has weighed on homes close to delivery and deals in the current market typically come from owners looking to move out or from investors with immediate funds.

The UK Homebuilders Index (.FTNMX402020) fell 2.6 per cent on a worse-than-expected inflation figure for May, while housebuilders shares fell 3.4 per cent to their lowest level in nearly six months at 3,780 pence.

Consumer price inflation in the UK was flat at 8.7% in May, better than the 8.4% drop expected by economists and the BoE is widely expected to raise interest rates consecutively to 4.75% in its 13th meeting on Thursday.

Stubbornly high inflation means major UK lenders including HSBC, Nationwide and Halifax have readjusted their mortgage offer prices in recent weeks. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would meet with mortgage lenders this week to discuss how they can help homeowners hurt by rising mortgage costs.

Berkeley, which, unlike its bigger rivals, is focused on redeveloping land previously used for industrial purposes, also said it would be cautious about new investments and launching sales due to the volatility of the macroeconomic, political and regulatory environment.

Analysts at UBS said regulatory and planning uncertainty is putting pressure on future housing deliveries and exacerbating housing shortages, particularly in London.

Berkeley reaffirmed its earnings guidance of £1.05 billion ($1.34 billion) for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Berkeley, which operates across London, Birmingham and southern England, reported pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30th at £604 million, up 10 per cent from expectations of around £600 million.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

Reported by Aby Jose Koilparambil of Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla of London; Edited by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami, and Peter Graff

