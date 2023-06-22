Chinese cloud computing companies worry the United States





In the digital cold war between the United States and China, American officials are increasingly turning their attention to a new target: Chinese cloud computing giants.

Over the past 18 months, the Biden administration and members of Congress have been stepping up their exploration of what can be done to address security concerns about the cloud computing divisions of Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Huawei. said five people with knowledge of the subject.

U.S. officials have discussed the possibility of setting stricter rules for Chinese companies when operating in the United States, as well as ways to counter business growth overseas, three of the interviewees said. The Biden administration has also spoken to US cloud computing companies Google, Microsoft and Amazon to understand how their Chinese competitors operate, three other people with knowledge of the matter said.

By focusing on Chinese cloud companies, US officials are potentially widening the scope of tech tensions between Washington and Beijing. In recent years, the United States has stifled China’s access to crucial technologies while trying to limit the reach of Chinese tech and telecom companies overseas.

Former President Donald J. Trump led his administration to block Chinese telecommunications equipment makers like Huawei and ZTE from playing a role in next-generation 5G wireless networks. The Trump administration has also targeted Chinese-owned apps like TikTok and Grindr, forcing the sale of the latter, and has begun working to curb Chinese involvement in undersea internet cables. President Biden has continued some of these efforts.

Cloud computing companies, which operate vast data centers that provide computing power and software to businesses, would become a new technology front just as China pushed back against U.S. roadblocks. On Monday, Wang Yi, China’s top foreign affairs official, told Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken that the United States should stop interfering with China’s technological development.

But US officials fear Beijing could use Chinese data centers in the United States and abroad to access sensitive data, echoing concerns about Chinese telecommunications equipment and TikTok. Cloud computing is a key driver of the digital economy behind the scenes, enabling services such as video streaming and enabling businesses to run artificial intelligence programs.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment. Huawei did not comment, while Alibaba and Tencent, another Chinese tech giant with a cloud division, did not respond to requests for comment. Google, Amazon and Microsoft declined to comment.

Samm Sacks, cyberpolicy researcher at the New America think tank, said the interest in cloud computing reflects the Biden administrations’ approach of examining Chinese influence in the infrastructure of the internet and digital services that use the Web.

There is an intention to focus on the whole ecosystem through these layers, she said.

US efforts to hamper Chinese tech companies have had mixed success. U.S. restrictions on Huawei suppliers are hurting the company’s smartphone business, but efforts to remove Huawei equipment from wireless networks inside the United States continue. The Trump administration has forced Chinese owners of Grindrs to sell the app, while efforts to push Chinese internet giant ByteDance to divest TikTok have failed.

The global cloud computing market is substantial, with total public cloud revenues of $544 billion last year, according to Synergy Research Group. In the United States, Chinese companies make up only a tiny fraction of the cloud market, despite the presence of data centers in Silicon Valley and Virginia, said John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy.

But Chinese cloud companies are making inroads in Asia and Latin America. Huawei’s president said last year that his company had seen rapid growth in its cloud business. In May, Huawei held a cloud conference in Indonesia. Alibaba held a rally in Mexico last year to promote its cloud products.

Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, said in a statement that he was concerned that while the Federal Communications Commission could ban certain Chinese companies from providing telecommunications services in the United States, those companies were still able to offer services such as cloud computing. Mr. Warner has drafted legislation that would give the White House more power to control Chinese technology.

In April, nine Republican senators wrote to a group of administration officials urging them to investigate and sanction Chinese cloud computing companies they said posed a national security threat, including Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.

We urge you to use all available tools to engage in decisive action against these companies, they said.

The commerce and state departments have been considering how to handle Chinese cloud computing companies, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Commerce Department considered creating stricter rules that would govern Chinese cloud providers, two of the people said. It could create the rules under a new legal authority that would allow it to restrict technologies that could pose a threat to national security.

A Commerce Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The State Department has also begun developing a strategy for communicating US concerns about Chinese cloud providers to other countries, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The agency has previously quietly broached the subject in conversations with foreign governments, which can help diplomats understand which messages work best, one of the people said.

As many Chinese companies benefit from large government subsidies, experts fear that Chinese cloud computing providers may be able to offer contracts below the rates of their American competitors. The U.S. government could find a way to offer its own foreign assistance or urge U.S. cloud providers to offer customer perks, like free training, to counter incentives from Chinese companies.

A State Department spokesperson said it’s critical that all aspects of the global Internet, including data centers, be powered by reliable equipment. The spokesperson added that the agency was also focusing on reducing risks associated with wireless equipment, undersea telecommunications cables and satellites.

