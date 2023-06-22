Narendra Modis’ U.S. visit sends strong, if muted, signal to China





Comment this storyComment

Joint statements issued by the United States and India in recent years have condemned North Korean missile tests, called on the Taliban to respect human rights and called for an end to violence in Myanmar. But never was there a pure and simple mention of India’s main adversary: ​​China.

Yet in recent years, it is China that has supplanted Pakistan as India’s main security threat. While Delhi may wish to play down accusations that could escalate tensions with Beijing’s rulers, clashes between China and India along its border have turned the world’s two most populous countries into rivals once again. in the Indo-Pacific.

It is the resurgence of this rivalry after decades of relaxation that has allowed a convergence of strategic interests between the United States and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington this week, with all the pomp and circumstance of a state visit that follows Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ tense trip to China, followed by President Bidens’ comments on Tuesday calling Xi Dictator Jinping.

Neither Biden nor Modi would define their commitment as primarily containing the China challenge, but the subtext is clear. Rather, officials say, it’s about elevating a rising power, the world’s largest democracy, albeit flawed, and showing the momentum of the relationship based on a set of shared interests.

This visit is not about China, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with reporters this week. But the question of China’s role in the military field, the technological field, the economic field will be on the agenda.

Modi’s White House visit tests Biden’s talk of democracy versus autocracy

A series of major announcements are expected on Thursday, including a major deal to manufacture General Electric fighter jet engines in India and a deal in which Delhi will buy General Atomics weaponized drones, a platform Indians have wanted ever since. years and which can help them to detect and counter-moves of the Chinese army.

The GE deal, expected to be worth billions of dollars, involves the supply of sophisticated jet engine technology that has never been shared even with treaty allies, and has the potential to tie the defense industries of two countries for years to come.

Its coveted sentient technology is something India has been asking for for nearly two decades, said Sameer Lalwani, a senior expert at the US Institute for Peace. If it works, it could lead to several future generations of jet engines. It is a way for the United States to be both a partner and to shape India’s defense innovation developments over the next 20 to 30 years.

While the main partner is expected to be state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, officials say there will likely be private sector suppliers as India seeks to develop its national defense industry. The Modi government realizes that to compete with China, which is well into a decades-long military modernization drive, it will need to figure out how to advance tech start-ups so they can design military-scale technology. .

Breaking down barriers to technology and defense collaboration is a key theme of Modis’ visit. Administration officials from Biden and Sullivan to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have met with their counterparts in Delhi, and officials from both countries have worked to reduce licensing, export controls and other obstacles to the cooperation.

On the technology front, another major announcement expected is Micron Technology Inc., the largest US memory chip maker. The two executives are expected to announce that the Boise, Idaho-based tech giant is building a chip assembly, testing and packaging facility in Modis’ home state of Gujarat.

The deal would represent the first major investment by a U.S. company as part of the administrations national semiconductor mission to rebalance supply chains away from China, which has isolated itself from the world for nearly three years. years during the coronavirus pandemic. Significantly, Delhi is expected to fund more than half of the multi-billion dollar project, officials said, and this week authorized production-related incentives worth $1.34 billion.

From India’s perspective, these initiatives fulfill two main purposes, said Arvind Subramanian, Modis’ chief economic adviser from 2014 to 2018. The deal with GE, for example, is part of a long-term effort aimed at weaning India from its dependence on Russia for military equipment. , said Subramanian, now a senior researcher at Brown University.

As Modi visits the White House, India’s reliance on Russian weapons constrains him

The chip factory and defense deals serve Delhi’s aim of revitalizing a moribund manufacturing sector. To attract foreign investment, the government launched a major subsidy program several years ago just as investors sought alternative locations to China during the pandemic.

But whether these investments will pay off depends on India’s ability to change its regulatory culture, reform an overly intrusive state and end arbitrary law enforcement, Subramanian said. It’s an open question, he said. This is not a done deal.

Meanwhile, China is casting an inordinate shadow over the region, with its aggressive actions against Taiwan following a visit to Taipei last August by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), its massive military modernization and its dangerous maneuvers close to the United States. , Australian and Canadian ships and jets in the Pacific Ocean.

India, which will host the G-20 summit of world leaders this year, aspires to full-fledged great power status. Avoiding an explicit alignment with Russia or China, it has positioned itself as a champion of the developing world.

India is clearly in a class of its own, in terms of alliances and partnerships in many ways, a senior US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issues. I think we agree on the balance of questions.

Last month, Modi was warmly welcomed during his visit to several Pacific island countries, a region in which the United States and China are vying for influence. He flew to Papua New Guinea, a stopover that was to be in tandem with Biden after the two leaders attended the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. But Biden canceled that leg of his trip to return to Washington to deal with a debt ceiling crisis. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape hailed Modi as the leader of the Global South.

While Modi is being touted as the voice of developing countries who do not wish to be forced to choose between the United States and China, he is also a lightning rod for criticism over his government’s treatment of its minority Muslim population and the repression of the press. and the political opposition. This troubling lean toward illiberalism is the unspoken tension of the visit to Washington.

Administration officials, however, prefer to emphasize the strategic role that India can play as a key economic and military partner in the Indo-Pacific and a bulwark against China, though they rarely, if ever, explicitly mention the China in joint statements.

You hear us talk a lot about a free and open Indo-Pacific, Deputy Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said in an interview. A strong India and a strong partnership between the United States and India are essential to realizing this vision. That’s why, he says, the relationship is important.

Officials in Washington are clear that India will never be a treaty ally like Japan or Australia. And they understand that Delhi has no intention of giving up its strategic autonomy or seeking to be seen as aligned with NATO and the West. The Modis government has refused to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or join the sanctions.

What has clearly changed over the past decade is India’s perception of China as a threat. The two countries have been fighting a bitter and bloody battle along their Himalayan border since 2020, which has claimed the lives of 20 Indians.

Indian public opinion of China is at its lowest since the 1962 war, when China invaded India. Delhi has banned TikTok, along with more than 100 Chinese apps. It effectively banned Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE from its 5G networks.

Although observers are tempted to reduce the US-India relationship to a common interest in countering China, a version of the enemy of my enemy is my friend, American investment in India does not imply any expectation that Delhi will help Washington to defend Taiwan if China invades, administration officials said.

Let’s not bet on a future war and whether we would fight side by side in that war, Sullivan said. Bet that in a variety of areas that matter fundamentally to the economic resilience of the United States, to the success and vitality of an open technology ecosystem, to diverse and resilient supply chains, the elements that are at the heart of Biden’s foreign policy, that India can play a very constructive role in these areas.

The fight against Chinese military aggression is an effort that has engaged a number of countries around the world in a way that does not involve them firing on ships in the Taiwan Strait, officials point out.

[T]Here is a convergence of interests that can protect India’s autonomy while deepening the strategic partnership with the United States, Sullivan said. And we see no contradiction between these two things.

Gerry Shih contributed to this report.

Offer this itemGift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/21/india-modi-biden-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos