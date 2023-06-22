



Jonathan Portes explains and assesses the debate about the economic impact of Brexit in light of the new Britain in Graham Gudgin and Saite Lu’s Change Europe working paper. .

How much damage has Brexit done to the UK economy? The best-known estimate comes from John Springford of the European Center for Reform, who concluded that UK GDP is now about 5% lower than it would have been if we hadn’t voted to leave. At a recent Change Europe panel discussion in the UK, we brought Springford and two pro-Brexit economists Julian Jessop and Graham Gudgin together to discuss his findings.

Since then, Springford has published more detailed explanations and defenses of his estimates. In response, in a new working paper, Gudgin and his co-author Saite Lu assert:[Springfords] The CER Doppelganger Index does not provide a reliable measure of Brexit’s impact.’ What are non-economists to make of these competing arguments?

There are three key points to judge here. The first concerns the suitability and feasibility of the Springford ‘Synthetic Control Method’ (SCM) approach. This uses a weighted combination of different countries to construct a counterfactual ‘UK without Brexit’. The country’s GDP growth path and other variables tracked the UK over the period leading up to Brexit, and countries and weights were determined algorithmically to be unbiased. creeping in

Gudgin and Lu acknowledge that this is now the standard approach, but I nevertheless don’t think it should be used here. Their fundamental objection is that while tracking UK economic performance pre-Brexit, it ‘requires us to believe’ this weighted combination that includes many countries that do not individually look like Britain.

‘In fact, quarterly growth in GDP in the majority of the 22 selected countries is not statistically significantly correlated with the UK. A composite index composed of countries that do not individually have similar growth patterns to the UK should nonetheless provide meaningful counterfactual information for the UK as a whole before June 2016. [for the subsequent period]’

yes. It’s like being ‘asked to believe’ that an index made up of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland should track UK GDP even if it grows at a very different rate than the UK as a whole. Or maybe there are no individual states growing in a similar way to the US as a whole, and individual state growth may not be strongly correlated with overall US growth, but the states made up of the 50 US states should track US GDP. This is how composite indices work. The opposition of Gudgin and Lus here is simply wrong, as a matter of arithmetic, not economics.

Nonetheless, let’s move on to the second point of Gudgin and Lu’s alternative approach. This addresses Springford’s challenge in the debate and is summarized in common economist phrases. It takes a model to beat a model. Gudgin and Lus’ own model is based on his view that we should simply pull counterfactual information from countries where growth rates were in fact strongly correlated with UK growth in the pre-Brexit period. Using a simple regression known as the Error Correction Mechanism (ECM), we construct a counterfactual analysis using only three countries: the United States, Germany, and Switzerland. They claim that this equation is a good fit for UK quarterly GDP figures between Q1 2009 and Q2 2016.

The result is:

GDP Volume Index with 2009Q1=100, UK vs ECM Forecast

Figure 4 by Gudgin & Lu ‘The CER doppelganger index does not provide a reliable measure of Brexit’s impact’.

Data source: https://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DataSetCode=QNA# The prediction uses the parameters in the equation above.

The bottom line here is that, as Gudgin and Lu put it, ‘Brexit impacts measured through 2023q1 are nearly identical to those obtained using CER-weighted doppelgangers’. The current Gudgin and Lus methodology was probably standard a decade or so ago, but has mostly been superseded in modern economic analysis by the method adopted by Springford. It’s a very useful check nonetheless. Sometimes it is necessary for a model to beat it, but here Gudgins’s own model strengthened quite significantly rather than contradicted the results of Springfords’ model.

Finally, Gudgin and Lu say that both their models and Springfords should be ignored. They then note that excluding the US does not change the Springford results much, and make some additional arguments against the inclusion of Australia, New Zealand and Greece. Of course, there are big and important differences between these countries and the UK, but as mentioned above, this is not the fault of the SCM (or ECM) itself.

Still, there’s a legitimate point underlying this, and by far Gudgins is the strongest. By definition, the Springfords SCM and Gudgins ECM can measure how UK growth has changed compared to other countries since 2016. They cannot measure *why* it has changed. Some or even most of those changes can be attributed to Brexit, but other factors, for example a change in US fiscal policy or an accelerating economic recovery in Greece, will also have an impact on relative growth, as Gudgin argues, for example. . UK economic environment independent of Brexit. For example, the recent slowdown in UK labor supply growth is not primarily a Brexit phenomenon. The various tests that Springford applies, either dropping certain countries or constructing confidence intervals, can only partially explain for other countries and none at all for the UK.

So where does this take us? The paper by Gudgin and Lus is far from a convincing critique, and in fact provides further validation that the Springfords methodology is the most useful and analytically robust way to quantitatively model impact. However, this does not mean that the CER estimate of around 5% (or Gudgins slightly greater) is accurate. It should be supplemented with a qualitative account of other things that may have changed since 2016 to influence the UK’s relative growth trajectory.

Personally, I hold the view that much, if not all, of the ‘underperformance’ that some other large European countries share, at least in part, as pointed out by Gudgin and others, is unlikely to be a result of Brexit. , so the Springford and Gudgin estimates are too large.

As I said in the panel, my central view is that my best estimate of Brexit’s negative impact on UK GDP is 2-3% of GDP. However, this is a subjective assessment rather than a quantitative model, and much scope remains. for discussion. This more general question will be discussed in a subsequent blog.

Jonathan Portes, UK Senior Fellow, Europe in Transformation.

