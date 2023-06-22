Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us Season 2, Gladiator 2, Mandalorian Voice





Pedro Pascal is charming, funny and incredibly talented. So far, his resume includes notable movies and TV series such as HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Lionsgate’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

During his interview, I referenced his 2020 cover story. In that story, he said he couldn’t believe Patty Jenkins cast him in “Wonder Woman 1984” without auditioning. Then something happened that you don’t usually see. When asked how it feels to be a role model for young Latinos, LGBTQ people and Hollywood dreamers around the world who yearn to sit in the same position he is in, his charisma and confidence usual have melted.

“I want to be able to complete the assignment and keep doing it,” says Pascal, crossing his arms like a nervous student on the first day of school. “That’s the best part. It’s not necessarily about getting an “A”, it’s about understanding someone’s vision and being a stage partner for someone. If it’s about inspiring someone else… maybe that’s the element I don’t want to acknowledge. It may make my heart explode a little.

Pascal, 48, is on the rise.

Pascal has three Emmy recognition opportunities this year. He has two main drama actor offers in the running. One as Joel, a hardened survivor of HBO’s apocalyptic video game adaptation “The Last of Us,” and the other as Din Djarin, aka “The Mandalorian” in the Disney+ spin-off series. “Star Wars”. He also has a guest comedy actor submission for his hosting stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Like many in the industry, Pascal looks forward to more blind casting for film and TV.

“I think change is really important and the best way to continue representation is to just put a person in a role that doesn’t limit a character to racial identity,” he says. “Especially if it’s an intellectual property that we know about or a book. People are so mad at this stuff, but who cares? Because that’s the coolest way to move the needle is to be open about the cast in every way.

The Chilean-born star could go down in history on every level. Only one Latino actor has been recognized in the principal dramatic actor category in the past: From 1995 to 1999, Jimmy Smits received five consecutive nominations for his role as Det. Bobby Simone on “NYPD Blue” on ABC. Coincidentally, Pascal appeared as a guest on a 2001 episode.

When discussing the upcoming second season of “The Last of Us” and whether it closely follows the video game sequel in which Joel dies, Pascal jokingly says, “I’ll always be with you” before fumble a Toni Morrison quote. He continues: “I don’t know. I think the second part has more leeway. It felt like a different immersive experience, as things had to happen for the central narrative to happen. It seems to be a bit more open. That means I don’t fucking know.

As the famous “Star Wars” character who became as beloved as almost anyone in the original movie trilogy that began with “A New Hope” (1977), Pascal talks about rumors that he wouldn’t be on the tray. “I had little time on set in the first season,” says Pascal. “It was a collaborative process of creating and establishing a physical presence based on what they needed for the character – going into it for the majority of season two because I wanted to. I wanted to see how far “little” was fine. It was cool but physically demanding.

It’s not just television with Pascal; his film career is equally busy, as he has always been a person who loves the celluloid form. “It wasn’t just an interest,” Pascal recalls of his passion for cinema. “It was an identity [growing up with the movies, the performances].”

Pascal starred under screenwriter and director Pedro Almodóvar, who says ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (1988) ‘changed her DNA’ in his short film ‘Strange Way of Life’. Co-starring Ethan Hawke, the Sony Pictures Classics short debuted at Cannes to rave reviews. The romantic melodrama tells the story of Silva (Pascal), who rides a horse through the desert to visit his friend Jake (Hawke), a sheriff. What follows is a story of revenge, intrigue and forbidden love.

He is also set to star in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2,” which will star Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. His role remains unknown and he does not want to say more. Nonetheless, according to Pascal, there’s an Uber driver out there who might know a thing or two.

