What to know about the Modis visit and US-India relations





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a lavish welcome Thursday in Washington, where he will address a joint session of Congress and be feted by President Biden and the first lady at a state dinner at the White House, alone the third head of state to be hosted by the current administration.

Swirling around the pageantry of a momentous visit to US-India relations, seen as an affirmation of India’s rise as an economic and diplomatic powerhouse, will arise important questions of geopolitical alignments in terms of concerns China’s economic influence and Russia’s military aggression, as well as the erosion of India’s secular democracy under Mr. Modi. It is unclear to what extent, if any, this will be publicly addressed by the two leaders.

The visit is a major diplomatic prize for Mr Modi, who has previously been denied a visa to the United States for his role in the religious riots in his home state, and as prime minister he has many increasingly consolidated his power and brought his country closer to the single party. rule.

Yet the Biden administration has painstakingly sought to bring India closer together, economically and militarily, at the cost of blurring its oft-stated worldview of a pitched battle between autocracies and democracies.

Here’s what to know about Mr. Modis’ state visit.

The United States is trying to bring India closer together.

Announcing Mr. Modis’ state visit, the White House press secretary said the occasion would celebrate the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians. Like his predecessors, Mr Biden relied on the hope that India, the world’s most populous democracy and fifth-largest economy, will serve as a counterweight to China’s growing global economic weight. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen visited India last year as part of the administration’s efforts to steer global supply chains away from political and economic adversaries.

New Delhi has a central role to play in China’s failure if it is politically pushed, militarily aided and geopolitically abetted by the United States and its allies, said Happymon Jacob, who teaches Indian foreign policy at the University. Jawaharlal Nehru from New Delhi.

The urgency to improve relations has intensified with Russia’s war on Ukraine, a geopolitical crisis that has placed India at the center of the scramble between the United States and its allies and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. India, while favoring closer ties with the United States, has maintained military and economic relations with Russia, buying Russian oil at a discount and avoiding support for United Nations resolutions that condemned aggression. Russian.

Defense cooperation is a priority.

The United States wants to help India strengthen its national defense industry and increase military cooperation between the two countries in a bid to wean India from its long dependence on Russia for its weapons. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan each visited New Delhi this month ahead of the state visit to lay the groundwork for closer defense partnerships.

It is believed that a large majority of India’s arsenal is of Russian origin, the result of a decades-long defense relationship between the two countries at a time when the United States was instead supplying arms to India’s rival. India, Pakistan. While the share of Russian weapons in India’s defense imports has declined in recent years, the country still remains dependent on Russia for parts and maintenance.

Highlighting the increased technological cooperation, military coordination and intelligence sharing between the two countries, Austin said during his visit to New Delhi: This all matters because we face a rapidly changing world. We see intimidation and coercion from the People’s Republic of China, Russian aggression against Ukraine that seeks to redraw borders by force and threatens national sovereignty.

Modi is accused of undermining democracy.

In welcoming Mr. Modi, Mr. Biden will stand side by side with a leader immensely popular in his country, but who has sidelined challengers, co-opted justice systems and consolidated power to a degree that has concerned observers and critics alike. democracy. the erosion of the nation that recently overtook China to become the most populous in the world.

This week, more than 70 Democratic lawmakers urged the president in a letter to raise respect for democratic values ​​and human rights with India’s prime minister, citing troubling signs in India towards shrinking political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civilians, civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedom and internet access.

Mr Modis India has become particularly perilous for nations of more than 200 million religious minorities, as its right-wing vigilantes have fomented religious tensions in a bid to impose Hindu supremacy over the constitutionally secular democracy of India. This led to a perpetual feeling of ground combustibility, especially for Indian Muslims.

In March, Rahul Gandhi, India’s best-known opposition leader and Mr Modis’ main rival, was found guilty of defamation and sentenced to two years in prison. He appealed and remains free, but the conviction allowed Mr Modis’ allies to oust him from the country’s parliament.

Mujib Mashal contributed reporting.

