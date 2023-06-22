A New Era: Lab-Grown Meat Gets Authorized for Sale in the United States | Agricultural news





The United States becomes the second country in the world, behind Singapore, to allow sales of lab-grown meat.

Two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, said on Wednesday they had received final approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to sell lab-grown meat, paving the way for the first sales of the product in the country.

The companies are the first to complete a multi-step approval process for so-called cultured meat, which is derived from a sample of breeding cells that are fed and cultured in steel tanks. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already determined that the foods are safe to eat.

With these approvals, the United States will become the second country after Singapore to allow sales of cultured meat.

It’s a dream come true, Upside CEO Uma Valeti said in an interview with Reuters. It marks a new era.

The companies, which both make cultured chicken, first plan to serve their product in high-end restaurants before ramping up production to hit a lower cost for grocery stores.

This morning, GOOD Meat received its final round of approval from the USDA and is approved for sale in the United States. This final approval means #GOODMeat is declared safe to eat and produce in the United States, marking a groundbreaking moment for cultured meat. pic.twitter.com/tWeObB400c

GOOD MEAT (@GOODMeat) June 21, 2023

The upside-down chicken will first be served at Bar Crenn, a San Francisco restaurant owned by chef Dominique Crenn, the company said. Good Meat will sell its first batch of chicken to humanitarian and chef-owned Jos Andrs Group, Good Meat said.

The companies said they are still working out an exact timeline for when the products will hit the plates.

The cultured meat companies hope their products will provide an appealing alternative to meat eaters looking for a more eco-friendly and humane option for their cuts, and who may be dissatisfied with vegetarian products already on the market.

The USDA has defined the four steps in making lab-grown meat.

Samples of cells from animal tissues are taken, screened and cultured to build a cell bank for later use. The process usually does not permanently injure or kill the animal. The cells are then placed in a controlled environment such as a sealed container where nutrients and other factors encourage them to multiply. Once the number of cells reaches billions or trillions, other factors are added to the controlled environment that allow the cells to differentiate into types and assume the characteristics of muscle, fat, or connective tissue cells. . When the cells have acquired the desired characteristics, they can be taken out of the controlled environment and processed and packaged like conventional foods.

Upside Foods on its website called the process similar to brewing beer and points out that what it produces is real meat, without having to slaughter animals.

Beef production is responsible for around 40% of global deforestation, according to Our World in Data, while the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said livestock production generates 14.5% global greenhouse gas emissions.

Until this meat costs and tastes the same as traditional meat, it will remain a niche market, Bruce Friedrich, president of the Good Food Institute, told The Associated Press.

Also, some people find the idea of ​​meat coming from cells strange. A recent poll by the AP and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that half of American adults said they were unlikely to try it.

