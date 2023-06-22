US Supreme Court Alito defends private jet trip to Alaska





June 21 (Reuters) – Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has admitted taking a private jet to Alaska for a luxury fishing trip in 2008, but defended his failure to disclose the theft provided by a billionaire hedge fund manager whose business interests came before the search.

Alito wrote a comment published in the Wall Street Journal late Tuesday defending his conduct hours before ProPublica media published an article raising questions about the justice system’s failure to report the trip with Paul Singer on the forms. financial disclosure statements or recused himself from matters involving Singer’s business.

“None of the charges stand,” Alito said in his comment titled, “ProPublica misleads its readers.”

The court has been embroiled in growing ethical controversies – particularly revelations about the ties between conservative judge Clarence Thomas and a Texas billionaire. Opinion polls have revealed a sharp decline in public confidence in America’s highest court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said Wednesday in response to the latest revelation that the Democratic-led panel will take up the Supreme Court’s ethics legislation when senators return from their July 4 recess. .

“The Supreme Court is in an ethical crisis on its own initiative,” Durbin said in a joint statement with fellow Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who has long called for Supreme Court ethics reform.

“The reputation and credibility of the tribunal are at stake,” they added.

The ProPublica article noted that if Alito had chartered the private jet himself, the cost would have topped $100,000 one way. Conservative legal activist Leonard Leo, who was instrumental in compiling former President Donald Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees, helped organize the fishing trip, ProPublica reported.

Regarding the flight, Alito wrote that Singer “allowed me to occupy what would otherwise have been an unoccupied seat.”

Alito stayed at the King Salmon Lodge, which ProPublica said charged more than $1,000 a day. Alito called the portrayal “misleading” and said he stayed in a “modest one-room unit”.

Alito said judges generally interpret financial disclosure requirements to mean that “lodging and transportation for social events are not reportable gifts.”

The Judicial Conference, the decision-making body of the broader federal judiciary, recently tightened its regulations around this exemption, including requiring disclosure of private jet transportation.

“The flight to Alaska was the only time I accepted transportation for a purely social event, and in doing so I followed what I considered common practice,” Alito wrote.

Alito also said he was under “no obligation” to recuse himself in any Singer-related case, who he said he spoke with a handful of times.

In a 2014 Supreme Court case involving a unit of Singer’s Elliott Management, Alito said, “I was unaware of his connection to any of the listed entities, and I had no good reason to ‘be aware of it.’

Alito did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ProPublica reported in April that Thomas had for decades accepted luxury trips from Texas billionaire businessman and Republican donor Harlan Crow, including on a private jet and a superyacht, without disclosing them publicly. He also detailed real estate transactions involving Thomas and Crow.

Separately, news outlet Politico reported that conservative judge Neil Gorsuch failed to disclose the buyer of a Colorado property he had a stake in — the chief executive of a major law firm whose attorneys have been involved in numerous cases before the Supreme Court.

Thomas and Alito this month received extensions to file their mandatory annual financial disclosure forms that report outside income and gifts.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

