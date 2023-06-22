Amazon tricked millions into signing up for Prime, US regulator claims in lawsuit | Amazon





The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent in its paid subscription program, Amazon Prime, and make it difficult to cancel them.

The FTC, the US consumer protection agency, has filed a federal lawsuit in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, alleging the tech giant knowingly tricked millions of consumers into signing up unknowingly to Amazon Prime through a secret project internally called Iliad.

The lawsuit marks the first time the agency has taken Amazon to court since its chairwoman, Lina Khan, took the helm in 2021. Khan, a former antitrust expert, is widely expected to take a tougher line on technology companies that have enjoyed steady growth and little regulation for years.

In its complaint, the FTC said Amazon used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user interface designs known as dark patterns to trick consumers into signing up for auto-renewing Prime subscriptions.

He said the option of buying items from Amazon without subscribing to Prime was more difficult in many cases. He also said consumers were sometimes presented with a button to complete their transactions, which did not make it clear that he would also enroll them in Prime.

Company executives slowed or rejected changes that made it easier to cancel the subscription, according to the complaint. He argued that these models were in violation of the FTC Act and another law called the Restore Online Shoppers Confidence Act.

The FTC said one of Amazon’s primary business goals and Prime’s primary business goal is to grow subscribers. Antitrust advocates and big tech watchers applauded the move and called for more action against the e-commerce giant.

Amazon’s monopoly on online shopping has resulted in a race to the bottom for the rest of us, violating our privacy, inducing us to keep Prime subscriptions and even preventing us from seeing the best products available, said Kyle Morse, deputy executive director of Tech. Oversight Project, a non-profit monitoring organization. Jeff Bezos and Amazon represent the worst of big tech, and their disregard for their customers is blatant in the way they conduct their business.

Launched in 2005, Prime has over 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 per year, or $14.99 per month, for faster shipping and other benefits, such as free shipping, returns and the Prime Video streaming service. In the first three months of this year, Amazon said it earned $9.6 billion from subscription, a jump of 17% from the same period last year.

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, the FTC said that although its complaint is extensively redacted, it contains a number of allegations that support its charges against Amazon. He also accused the company of trying to obstruct the agencies’ investigation into Prime, which began in 2021, on several occasions.

Amazon tricked and tricked people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them a lot of money, Khan said in a prepared statement. These manipulative tactics harm both consumers and law-abiding businesses.

The tech giant has faced other lawsuits accusing its Prime cancellation process of being too complicated. Under the agency’s watch, the company in March provided consumers with instructions on how to cancel their Prime membership in a blog post.

In a statement, Amazon disputed the FTC’s claims and said the agency announced the lawsuit without notifying the company first. Spokeswoman Heather Layman said it is common to have a dialogue with the commissioners before a legal action is taken and that the absence of this normal engagement is extremely disappointing.

The truth is, customers love Prime, and by design we’re making it simple and easy for customers to join or cancel their Prime membership, she said. As with all of our products and services, we are continually listening to customer feedback and looking for ways to improve the customer experience and look forward to the facts becoming clear as this matter unfolds.

Amazon has come under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent years as it tries to expand its e-commerce dominance and dip its toes into other markets, including groceries and healthcare.

The lawsuit follows another Amazon-related victory by the FTC just a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, Amazon agreed to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle allegations that it violated a children’s privacy law for storing children’s voice and location data recorded by its popular voice assistant Alexa. It also agreed to reimburse customers $5.8 million for alleged privacy breaches involving its Ring doorbell camera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jun/21/amazon-sued-prime-cancel-ftc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos