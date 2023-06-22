US Supreme Court justice faces questions over donor-funded trip | Court News





An investigative article from a US media is the latest to raise questions about the improper conduct of conservative judges.

ProPublica news outlet alleged that US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito failed to disclose a private flight to Alaska, funded by a businessman whose interests were brought to court.

The revelations have renewed an outcry over ethics at the nation’s highest court. On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the court was in an ethical crisis on its own initiative.

Durbin added that the Democratic-led panel would address the issue of ethics reforms when it meets again after the Independence Day holiday on July 4. The court’s reputation and credibility are at stake, he said.

Alito took to the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed page on Tuesday night to defend the theft, part of a luxury fishing vacation he took with billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer in 2008.

The Justice Conservative denied doing anything improper and accused ProPublica of misleading readers. Alito said Singer let me fill what would otherwise have been an unoccupied seat on a private flight to Alaska.

ProPublica valued the private flight at around $100,000 each way. According to the publication, Alito failed to disclose the value of the trip on his required financial disclosure forms, in apparent violation of ethics laws.

Years after the trip, in 2014, the Supreme Court weighed a case involving Singer, in a dispute with the country of Argentina. Alito voted with the majority in a 7-1 decision in favor of Singer, resulting in a $2.4 billion payout to his hedge fund.

Alito dismissed any possible conflict of interest, saying nothing had occurred that would cause a reasonable and impartial person to doubt my ability to adjudicate the matters in question impartially.

Alito is the latest justice to face allegations of inappropriate behavior and non-disclosure of financial benefits from wealthy donors, some of whom contributed to a decades-long effort to build the current 6-3 court conservative majority.

In April, a ProPublica article also revealed that Judge Clarence Thomas failed to disclose that a wealthy businessman had paid for his luxury trip on a private jet and yacht.

Public trust in the nation’s highest court has reached an all-time low, with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finding that in 2022, just 18% of people said they had a great deal of faith in the court. court.

A record 36% said they had virtually no confidence in the court, a trend driven mostly by Democrats and pro-abortion rights adults.

Appointed to the bench in 2005 under then-President George W Bush, Alito wrote the majority opinion in several high-profile conservative victories, including the decision that upset Roe against Wade last June.

This ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Womens Health Organization ended the constitutional right to abortion, leaving issues of abortion access to individual states to decide.

The Dobbs decision was seen as fulfilling a long-standing objective of the conservative movement. Since then, a number of Republican-run states have banned the procedure.

