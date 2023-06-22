The American population is older than it has ever been





What’s new

The median age in the United States hit a record high of 38.9 in 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

It’s a quick climb. In 2000 the median age was 35 and in 1980 the median was 30.

Why it matters: The nation is aging and having fewer children.

While many 38-year-old millennials may still feel young, that age is an unusually high median for the country.

The new data adds to the evidence that, like many European and Asian countries, the United States is aging, posing challenges for the workforce, economy and social programs.

Low birth rates are the main driver behind the rising median age of nations, experts have said.

Its simple arithmetic, said Andrew A. Beveridge, president of Social Explorer, a demographics company. Fewer children are born.

Birth rates fell sharply in the first year or so of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they have ticked. However, since the start of the Great Recession in 2007, fertility has remained very low compared to previous generations.

The trend is international, even affecting countries with much stronger social programs than the United States, such as Norway, Sweden and Finland, which heavily subsidize child care.

In industrialized countries, millennial women were more likely to prioritize education and work in their 20s, leading them to marry older and have fewer children, according to Researchers.

Among the states, Maine (44.8 years median age) is the oldest, followed by New Hampshire (43.3 years).

Utah (31.9), the District of Columbia (34.8) and Texas (35.5) are the youngest, according to the Census Bureau.

Of counties with populations over 100,000, the oldest was Sumter County, Florida, where The Villages retirement community is partially based. The median age there was 68.1 years. The youngest major county was Utah County, home to the city of Provo, with a median age of 25.7.

It’s no coincidence that Utah has some of the highest fertility rates in the country.

Context: A nation of immigrants with slow immigration rates.

The new census data covers the period up to July 2022.

And while it shows the US population is older than it has ever been, the nation remains younger than its peers in Europe, where the median age is 44, said Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire.

Immigration has historically kept the United States young, as immigrants are typically working-age adults and often have more children than native-born Americans. While immigration has recovered from the lowest levels during the pandemic, it has, overall, slowed since 2016.

And then: A more diverse America.

As the nation ages, it also becomes more diverse. Between 2021 and 2022, the Asian population of nations increased by 2.4%; the Hispanic population 1.7%; the black population by 0.9%; and the white population by 0.1%.

The native Hawaiian population of the Pacific Islands increased by 1.8% and the Native American population increased by 1.3%.

The southern and western states have attracted the most new residents in recent years, and those states are also among the fastest growing demographically, according to new census data.

Among large counties, Kaufman County, Texas, a booming suburb of Dallas, had the fastest growing black population in the nation, growing 21% to 6,000 residents between 2021 and 2022.

The median age there was relatively young at 33.9 last year.

