The size of the interest rate hike is shock therapy for UK inflation problems | business news





Blame.

The Bank of England has always been scheduled to raise bank rates this month. But all economists expected an increase of only a quarter of a percentage point.

For good reason.

Despite higher-than-expected inflation data this week, banks have been slowing down in raising their borrowing costs. So did central banks around the world, especially the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States and the European Central Bank.

A 1/4 percentage point increase is generally considered a “normal” increase. And while some investors started betting on a bigger rate hike this month, most expected another normal hike.

Well, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised them with an even bigger hike.

It’s a sign that inflation seems to be getting dangerously sticky.

The harder inflation gets, the harder it gets, which is why banks are taking more radical measures.

It is a form of shock therapy that hopes to send a clear message.

The problem is that some people describe it as a form of horror.

The bank has been criticized over the past few years for failing to predict the rapid rise in inflation. It was criticized for being too slow to respond. We’re responding much faster now, but some would argue that this is a problem of its own.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:09 What keeps inflation so high?

And those same increases will have an impact on households. As economic instruments go, interest rates are a particularly blunt instrument.

Cutting them encourages all kinds of economic activity, both good and bad. It entices people to borrow more, sometimes to over-borrow. But it also encourages investment in important parts of the economy.

In fact, many households are very sensitive to even relatively small rate increases, which could lead us to judge that the situation we are in is very bad. In conclusion, a 6% mortgage rate actually feels a lot like a 15% rate. I did it in the early 1990’s.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

9:09 Inflation: BoE ‘misread the situation’

In much the same way, raising interest rates is a bit like hitting the economy hard. It helps reduce inflation by making borrowing and splurge considerably less attractive. But for the same reason, it also causes serious damage to many families. Collateral damage occurs.

Read more: The solution to lowering inflation is a political nightmare for the Tories. IFS warns.

This is the dilemma facing the Bank of England right now. I know this will be awful. It knows that many unscrupulous families who were simply following the best mainstream advice at the time will take a severe financial hit as mortgage rates rise.

However, it feels obligated to wield the club, as its primary mission is to keep inflation down and bring it down from its current 8.7% level to its target of 2%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/scale-of-rate-hike-is-shock-therapy-for-uks-inflation-problem-12907546

