Senate Announces Final Adoption of U.S.-Chile Tax Treaty





The U.S.-Chile tax treaty moved closer to ratification on Wednesday as the Senate voted overwhelmingly to push it forward despite a long period of time for the measure to hit the ground running.

The Senate voted 97 to 2 to end debate on the treaty, which dates back to 2012. The treaty has been under consideration for years in the upper house, with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voting on it four times in the during this period.

Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted against the treaty, while Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) did not vote.

Sixty votes were needed for it to move forward. A final floor vote is expected to take place on Thursday.

The treaty was originally signed in 2010 and made its way to the Senate two years later, but has languished since, largely due to Paul’s opposition. The Kentucky Republican is concerned that treaty provisions allow foreign tax authorities access to information about US citizens.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) expressed support for the treaty earlier this week, calling for its passage to allow the United States to increase its access to lithium. As Schumer noted, Chile is home to the largest lithium reserves in the world and is the second largest lithium producer.

“This treaty has been in the works for more than a decade; he now has strong bipartisan support, and now is the time to finally get him across the finish line,” Schumer told the Senate.

Proponents say the treaty will boost investment between the two countries. Among other things, the treaty would significantly reduce withholding tax rates on interest payments and royalties paid by Chile and reduce the rate of Chilean capital gains tax in certain cases.

“Right now, American companies are at a distinct disadvantage. Because the United States does not have a tax treaty in place with Chile, it faces double taxation and other barriers to investment and trade,” Schumer said. “Countries like China have an advantage over us. It is an unnecessary obstacle to a fruitful and economically prosperous partnership between Chile and the United States.

“Ratification of the Chilean tax treaty would quickly remedy this problem,” he added.

The Foreign Relations Committee passed it 20-1 earlier this month, preparing it for passage through the upper house.

If ratified, the Chilean tax treaty would become the third such treaty between the United States and a South American country.

