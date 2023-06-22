Bank of England expands data sharing in crackdown on dirty money





LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) – British banks are preparing to share more data with their colleagues on suspected serious economic crimes as part of a broader effort to stop dirty money flowing into the UK from Russia and elsewhere. told Reuters.

Sources say more than half a dozen banks have advanced with UK law enforcement and government agencies over plans to systematically share information on major financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing in two groundbreaking pilots expected to launch in the coming months. He said he was negotiating.

The move will step up efforts to combat economic crime, which the UK says costs the economy an estimated £350 billion ($450 billion) annually, as well as target individuals, businesses and industries to isolate Russia after the West invades it. It was done by imposing sanctions. Ukraine.

Banks have long been wary of sharing customer data for fear that it could violate stringent UK and global data protection and privacy laws, which could lead to lawsuits from customers whose accounts are locked pending investigations.

But the trial is designed to align with new British law, which is expected to take center stage in cracking down on financial crimes, and will challenge Britain’s image as a global “destination of choice” for dirty money by members of parliament.

“Banks are the first line of defense against money laundering and fraud,” said Simon Fell, deputy chair of the Congressional Anti-Corruption Group. “We welcome new mechanisms for sharing information that could help track criminals and we respect the right to reasonable privacy,” he told Reuters.

Industry sources said Lloyds and NatWest, two of Britain’s “big four” banks, are participating in the two data trials.

Both Lloyds and NatWest declined to comment. HSBC (HSBA.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) declined to comment on whether they would participate.

The first pilot will involve around half a dozen banks and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and will allow companies to share data if they identify multiple flags for potentially serious financial crimes, three sources said on condition of anonymity. said conditionally. still open.

The second pilot involved launching a broader database of suspected economic crimes and involved around eight banks, the UK Home Office (Home Office) and the banking lobby group UK Finance, two sources said.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson said the government’s plan to combat economic crime would ensure a coordinated response between government, law enforcement and the private sector.

UK Finance declined to comment.

The dangers of oversharing

One source said cross-referencing data on customers at highest risk of financial crime could help banks identify criminal patterns and reduce the risk of investigating suspicious activity in silos.

Under existing law, banks can share information related to suspected small-scale fraud through the UK’s National Fraud Database, for example. But banks rarely do so for large-scale financial crimes like money laundering, sources said, partly because of concerns about the risk of violating data protection rules.

But the two pilots will allow broader information-sharing between banks on large-scale financial crimes, expand public-private data-sharing initiatives, and set up a platform similar to the UK’s National Fraud Database for Serious Economic Crimes.

The pilot could officially begin by October, when the UK’s Economic Crimes and Business Transparency Bill, currently passing Parliament, is expected to become law. The bill aims to protect regulated companies from non-disclosure rules and give them the latitude to expand data sharing if they share information to combat economic crimes.

One financial crimes attorney, who was not named due to the sensitivity of clients, said information sharing needed adequate safeguards.

“Companies still need to be able to show internally that they have followed the proper data protection rules and the right risk analysis process,” he said.

data quest

A source said NCA’s pilot, which follows a small trial involving just two banks, could help in situations like checking out details with other banks and law enforcement by marking businesses handling huge cash inflows. .

NCA told Reuters it was discussing data-sharing pilots with several banks to identify “actionable intelligence.” However, he said plans that are part of a project called “Data Fusion” are still in the design phase.

The second pilot also includes data regulator the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which already runs the UK’s national fraud database, and technology firm Cifas.

($1 = 0.7828 pounds)

Reporting: Iain Withers and Kirstin Ridley; Additional Reporting: Sinead Cruise; Editing: Jane Merriman

