Treasury investors bet on US entering recession

Investors in the Treasuries market are betting that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes will drag the US economy into recession, even as stocks rally and analysts suggest the odds of such a result decrease.

The U.S. government’s short-term borrowing costs surpassed their long-term equivalents by the widest margin in three months on Wednesday, and the spread is rapidly closing in on the 42-year high reached during the regional banking crisis in March.

This situation, known as the inverted yield curve, most often measured as the difference between the yields of two- and 10-year Treasury bills, has preceded every recession in the past five decades.

On Wednesday, yields were 4.74% for the two-year Treasury note and 3.78% for the 10-year note.

Bad things happen when the yield curve is inverted, said Mike Cudzil, portfolio manager at Pimco. With very inverted yield curves, we tend to see a slowdown in credit creation. This is one of the reasons why a shallow recession by the end of this year, or early next year, is our base case scenario.

The yield curve inverted in April last year, but the inversion deepened as the Fed rapidly raised interest rates. This suggests that markets are increasingly convinced that the US central bank will continue to tighten, which will reduce inflation and dampen economic growth.

Wednesday’s lows came as Fed Chairman Jay Powell delivered testimony to Congress in which he said the central bank still had more to do to get inflation under control, despite the suspension of rate hikes. at its meeting last week.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive for businesses and individuals to borrow money, while an inverted curve can lead to less lending by banks, which hurts the economy.

Jurrien Timmer, head of global macroeconomics at Fidelity Investments, said it would be foolish to bet against a recession, adding that when the yield curve inverts to this degree for that long, a recession has always happened.

Yet the dramatic rise in interest rates has yet to be accompanied by a significant slowdown in economic data. US employers have continued to add jobs, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in 2022 and 2021, while unemployment is low and expectations for economic output rise.

The Fed’s own estimates of where the economy will be heading for the end of the year have improved since the spring, suggesting that the United States could avoid a recession.

The US stock market, after panicking during the most aggressive phase of the Fed’s monetary tightening, is back in bullish territory.

Despite 500 basis points of tightening, they were just pulling through, said Eric Winograd, director of developed markets economic research at AllianceBernstein. I think that resilience is what the Fed expects it to continue… [but] the Treasury market seems to have a different view on the subject.

An inversion of the yield curve generally indicates that a recession is likely to occur at any time during the next six months to two years. But some analysts don’t expect a recession during this period: Goldman Sachs said earlier this month that it had reduced the risk of a recession to 25% over the next 12 months.

Markets for riskier assets such as equities and corporate credit also reflected this optimism. The S&P 500 Blue Chip Index is up about 14% this year, though many analysts have attributed the rally to stock growth tied to the artificial intelligence boom.

Meanwhile, credit spreads demanded by premium investors to hold riskier rather than riskless corporate debt

Maybe the recession obsession is misplaced, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco US.

Seeing a divergence in the markets. And it’s not just equities, her other risk assets too… So to me, it’s an environment where risk assets suggest this time might be different, she added.

Analysts such as Hooper partly explain the paradox by saying that companies have already experienced a long period of low rates during which they were able to refinance their debt and push back maturity dates, which could stave off a wave of defaults. short term.

This trend is also roughly true for homeowners, who in the United States now have mostly fixed-rate mortgages.

The divergence can also be attributed to the moderate impact, so far, of the yield curve inversion on the major banks. Banks generally borrow at short-term rates and lend at longer-term rates.

In a normal environment, short-term yields are lower than long-term yields and the difference between the two is beneficial to banks. When the yield curve is inverted, this relationship is also inverted.

However, short-term costs have been slow to rise for the big banks. Deposit rates at many large institutions remain close to zero, even though the Fed’s overnight rate is above 5%.

For the big banks, deposit rates haven’t kept up with rising money market rates or rising federal funds rates or treasury bill rates, Timmer said. This is one of the reasons why the transmission mechanism from an inversion of the yield curve to a recession has not really worked yet.

But Timmer added that this doesn’t tell the whole story. I don’t think it will prevent a recession, only delay it, he said. This is the recession that everyone predicted but refuses to show up until now.

