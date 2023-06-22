A killer whale rams a fisherman’s boat in British waters during a recent killer whale attack.





Killer whales have been repeatedly rammed by boats in the North Sea off the coast of the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

Monday’s attacks came after reports of increasing interactions between killer whales and ships in the waters off Gibraltar, Spain and Portugal.

Experts aren’t entirely sure what caused the increase, but think it could be conflicts between juvenile whales or newly learned defensive behaviors.

Dutch Dr. Wim Rutten, a 72-year-old retired physicist, was sailing from Lerwick to Bergen, Norway, and fishing for mackerel when the incident occurred on Monday.

A killer whale appeared in the clear water and rammed the stern of his 7-ton yacht.

I said: Shit!, he told The Guardian. what i felt [was] The scariest thing, he said, was the animal’s very loud breathing.

The killer whale then stayed behind the boat to find the keel, Rutten added. Then he disappeared… but came back two or three times at high speed… and turned around a bit.

Maybe he just wanted to hang out. or look into my eyes Or remove the fishing line.

In early June, a sailor said his yacht was tossed like a rag doll by a killer whale near Gibraltar.

He said his ship was wrecked by a mammal as it tore off the rudder.

I noticed a light bump in the fin, then a very large bump, looked around and told BBC Radio 4 that a very large whale had pushed along its back and tried to bite the rudder.

First there was one big whale and four small whales and they just bumped and bumped and one of them took one of the rudders off. The boat has two of them.

Then we lost the second rudder so there was no mechanism to steer the boat and the whale took charge of the boat and pushed us around like a rag doll.

Marine experts hope that by tracking killer whales with tags, they can prevent future encounters with boats that Hamilton said were much larger than people thought.

In May, sailors in the Strait of Gibraltar were warned to protect themselves from the growing number of encounters.

File photo: A killer whale swimming in the sea

More than 250 boats have been damaged and three sunk since collisions were first reported off the coast of Spain and Portugal in 2020.

15 out of 35 killer whales are said to be responsible. However, it is thought that a female named White Gladis taught others how to attack passing boats after colliding with them.

Experts believe that White Gladis may have had crucial moments of distress, such as colliding with a boat or getting trapped while illegal fishing, which changed her behavior to a defensive one.

Dr. Lopez Fernandez told Live Science that the traumatized killer whale began to engage in physical contact with the boat.

We don’t interpret killer whales as teaching their pups, but the behavior spread vertically to youngsters simply by imitation and later horizontally among them, because they see it as important in their lives, he said. .

This behavior puzzled scientists. At first, it was suggested that this could be related to the detrimental food shortages facing mammals or the disruptive resumption of normal sailing activities after a pandemic, while others have suggested it could be. mischievous behavior.

