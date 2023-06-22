Five Cardinals named to U.S. squad for World Cup





STANFORD, Calif. — Five former Cardinals have been selected from the 23 players who will represent the United States at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Alana Cook, Naomi Girma, Kelley O’Hara, Sophia Smith and Andi Sullivan will all represent the United States, all but O’Hara making their World Cup debut. A staple of the United States Women’s National Team, O’Hara will be making her fourth appearance at the World Cup.

The Reveal Roster presented by Allstate includes six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers. USA women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has selected nine players who were part of the USA squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and defender Kelley O’Hara were named to their fourth Women’s World Cup roster, becoming USA’s 10th, 11th and 12th. Women’s National Team players will be selected for four or more tournaments. Two players have been named to their third consecutive World Cup roster, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielder Julie Ertz. Andonovski also named four players, defenders Crystal Dunn and Emily Sonnett and midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, to their second World Cup roster. There are 14 players for whom this will be their first Women’s World Cup.

USA WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POST (CLUB; CAPS/GOALS) FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O’Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/ 1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3 )

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 12/29), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

* First Women’s World Cup ** Second Women’s World Cup *** Third Women’s World Cup **** Fourth Women’s World Cup

The Women’s World Cup squad will be the squad for USA’s last game before leaving for New Zealand. The U.S. Women’s World Cup Presented by Visa kickoff game is July 9 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. (4 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) and the team of the World Cup will leave for New Zealand. of the Bay Area.

This summer (which will be winter in New Zealand and Australia), the United States will face World Cup debutants Vietnam and Portugal in the group stage, as well as World Cup finalists Netherlands. the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The United States will play the entire group stage in New Zealand. The United States will open the Group E match against Vietnam on July 22 at Eden Park in Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau (1 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET July 21 on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock), which will also serve as the venue. host for the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 World Cup on July 20 when New Zealand take on Norway. The United States will then face the Netherlands on July 27 at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara (1 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET July 26 on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock), followed by Portugal on August 1 at Eden Park. in Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau (7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock).

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 runs from July 20 to August 20. 20 in 10 stadiums and nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand. It will be the first Women’s World Cup with 32 nations, up from 24 in the previous two tournaments, and all 64 matches will be broadcast live in the United States in English on FOX (29 matches) and FOX Sports 1 (35 matches) and on tablets and mobile devices through the FOX Sports app. All matches will also be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo (33 matches) and cable network Universo (31 matches). All matches will also be broadcast in Spanish on Peacock.

