1.4 million UK mortgage holders hit 20% in disposable income as interest rates rise | family finances





More than 1 million households in the UK are expected to lose at least 20 per cent of their disposable income due to an expected surge in mortgage costs before the next election, a leading British economic think tank has warned.

As mortgage costs reach their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, the Institute for Financial Research (IFS) says nearly 1.4 million mortgage owners will see at least a fifth of their disposable income wiped out.

It said people under 40 with bigger mortgages would be hit hardest financially, with households in London and the southeast of England where property prices are generally above the national average.

The largest increase is in the 30s, with 360 cases per month, or 11% of disposable income.

The prospect comes amid growing pressure on the government to intervene amid what some lawmakers are calling a mortgage time bomb waiting to explode for millions of households as the fixed-rate deal on home loans ends. More than a quarter of mortgage holders are expected to end their cheaper deals before the next election, which is due by January 28, 2025.

bar chart.

Households are facing sharp escalation in costs as banks push the cost of new home loans to more than 6%, the highest level since Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget last fall.

It comes as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 13th consecutive time on Thursday in response to stubbornly high inflation that has left the UK at its highest rate in the G7. Wednesday’s figures showed inflation unexpectedly unchanged at 8.7% in May, putting further upward pressure on the bank.

According to IFS analysis, more than 14 million adults over the age of 20 have mortgages. Many people have fixed rate mortgages, so in the short term they are protected from rising interest rates. Eventually, however, these fixed periods will come to an end, exposing households to soaring costs.

Households with mortgages in March 2022 spent an average of $670 per month on payments. On average, individuals in households with mortgages pay nearly $280 on top of this amount each month, and those in their 30s pay nearly $360 more.

Adults over the age of 60 typically have lower real estate prices or have bought a home after paying off their loans for several years and generally have smaller mortgages.

bar chart.

IFS said households in London and southeast England will see the biggest increases. On average, there are more than 500, representing about 12% of disposable income. The impact will be minimal in Northern Ireland, where average monthly payments are expected to increase by more than 150 or less than 6% of disposable income.

Thomas Wernham, research economist at IFS, said: When people’s fixed-term offers end, you’ll be exposed to much higher interest rates. For many people, an increase in monthly payments will come as a serious shock.

Given the cost of living pressures people are already facing from high food and energy price inflation, these significant increases in mortgage costs couldn’t come at a worse time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/jun/21/1-point-4m-uk-households-huge-hit-to-finances-mortgage-timebomb-payments-fifth-disposale-income The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

