



June 22, 2023

April O’Neil / [email protected]

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that global automaker DESign USA is establishing its US headquarters and first US manufacturing operations in New Hudson with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $19 million and create 45 well-paying jobs in advanced automotive manufacturing and future mobility.

DESign USA is generating $19 million in investment and creating 45 good jobs in Southeast Michigan, underscoring our leadership in advanced manufacturing and future mobility and building on our economic momentum, Governor Whitmer said.

DESign USA Inc., headquartered in South Africa, is a major global automotive manufacturer. The company has grown significantly since its inception in 2017, completing projects for Ford, BMW, Stellantis, Tenneco and others.

The company plans to establish its first US manufacturing operations in New Hudson, where it will build a 153,000 square foot facility that will be used to design and build automotive automation equipment. It will also serve as the company’s US headquarters.

The Michigan Strategic Fund is supporting the project with a performance-based grant of $466,650 from the Michigan Business Development Program. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in South Carolina because of the company’s established relationships with Michigan suppliers and customers.

DESign USA’s decision to establish its first U.S. operations and U.S. headquarters in Southeast Michigan underscores our state’s leadership in automotive manufacturing and future mobility, as well as the strength of our business climate and our talented workforce, said Medc Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. This project is a win for New Hudson and for the entire state.”

The company anticipates the project could lead to future expansions and investments in the state.

The Detroit Regional Partnership is ready to help the company find candidates for the newly created positions.

Those interested in a career with the DESign Group should email [email protected] or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whmi.com/news/article/global-auto-manufacturer-establishes-us-headquarters-in-new-hudson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos