Modi to address Congress as US, India forge closer ties





WASHINGTON Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech to Congress on Thursday afternoon in a sign of growing ties between the world’s two largest democracies.

Modi will deliver the rare speech at a joint meeting of Congress on the same day that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host him for a state dinner, an honor usually reserved for the United States’ closest allies. .

While Modi faces criticism from some U.S. lawmakers and human rights advocates and his country’s reluctance to break with Russia over its war in Ukraine, the Biden administration and leaders of the two major political parties agree that India is a vital ally for Washington’s main foreign policy objective. containing the rise of China and a partner on defense, technology and climate change mitigation.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Intelligence Committee and co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, welcomed Modi in a statement Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Modis’ visit has enormous potential to deepen ties between our countries and expand a number of lines of cooperation, from strengthening defense relationships to increased technology collaboration,” Warner said. “In the face of rising global authoritarianism, it is more important than ever for our countries, as the two largest democracies in the world, to respect and reaffirm the common values ​​that are the foundation of our two countries, and to strengthen democracy, universal human rights, tolerance and pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens.”

Warner and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the other India caucus co-chairman, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would add India to the list of favored countries for US arms sales under the Control Act. arms exports, alongside NATO members and Australia. , Japan, Israel, New Zealand and South Korea.

Part of their goal is to cultivate closer US-Indian ties that would help New Delhi break its dependence on Moscow for military equipment. Senators hope to add it to the annual defense authorization bill.

We must continue to encourage India to align itself with the world’s democracies and not autocracies, Cornyn said. And obviously, history has a big influence here, because since what, 1947? the United States aligned itself more with Pakistan, and India was then forced into the arms of Russia. And obviously, they are still very dependent on Russian weapons.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, called on Biden to “prioritize removing India’s significant barriers to trade and to American investments in the Indian subcontinent”.

Still, Modi will confront tensions with the United States on several fronts.

A letter led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and signed by more than 70 Democrats ahead of Thursday’s state dinner, urged Biden to “address directly to Prime Minister Modi’s “areas of concern” on the Indian landscape.

“A series of independent and credible reports reflect worrying signs in India towards shrinking political space, rising religious intolerance, targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on freedom press and internet access,” the lawmakers wrote, adding that they seek discussion of “a full range of issues important to a successful, strong and long-term relationship between our two great countries.”

Some progressives said they would boycott the speech, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. who said his decision was a stand for “pluralism, tolerance and freedom of the press,” as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Meanwhile, American Muslim activists staged protests near the White House. Safa Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council accused Modi of promoting “Hindu nationalist ideology” and “anti-minority policies” and criticized Biden’s “decision to put Modi in place”.

In early June, Modi’s invitation to speak on Capitol Hill was signed by the top Democrat and Republican in the House and Senate, who staged a show of bipartisanship to praise the enduring friendship between the states. United and India.

Modi agreed within days, heralding the ever-growing bond between the two countries as a force for global peace, stability and the well-being of all humanity.

The consistent and strong bipartisan support of the US Congress has been instrumental in fostering our strategic ties and enriching our people-to-people relationships, Modi wrote in a letter.

Modi, who has faced violent clashes with China on the border it shares with India, is traveling at a time of rising tensions between the United States and China.

Indians do not want to be dependent on either Russia or the United States. But they’re a rising world power, obviously, with 1.4 billion people, Cornyn said. Everyone has focused on China, but the good thing about India is that they believe in the rule of law and they are a democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/modi-address-joint-session-congress-us-india-forge-closer-ties-rcna90194 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos