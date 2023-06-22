Interest rate breakout news: UK plunges into recession as bank governor attacks businesses in recession.





Bank of England raises interest rate to 5%

Economists have warned that the UK is now headed for a recession, predicting that a bigger-than-expected rise in banks will hit the economy like a giant wave.

It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates to 5 per cent in the hopes that a further blow to homeowners struggling with soaring mortgage lending would be lessened.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey has accused company bosses of fanning inflation by proposing pay rises, in the face of accusations from senior Tory officials that he is dozing off on inflation.

Salary increases were unsustainable, Bailey argued. Wage increases at current levels cannot continue until companies warn against attempts to rebuild profits through price increases.

The governor acknowledged that while future mortgage payment pains would be difficult, inflation was still too high and that if interest rates were not raised now, it could get worse later.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1687444135Rishi Sunak admits inflation target is now harder to hit as experts warn of potential huge wave recession

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 22, 2023 at 15:28

1687462244Voices: Who is responsible for inflation? Is it Rishi Sunak or the Bank of England?

Since 1997, setting interest rates has been the business of the Bank of England. Prior to that, the Treasury Secretary made the decision, but over time the consensus has grown that this is one of the causes of the UK’s endemic inflation problem.

Why did politicians give up on interest rate controls 26 years ago, asks John Lentul.

Martha McCardy Jun 22, 2023 20:30

1687460404Watch out: Bank of England rate hike to 5%

Bank of England raises interest rate to 5%

Martha McHardy Jun 22, 2023 20:00

1687458710Cash-strapped British interest rate spike difficult, PM acknowledged

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged that soaring interest rates are tough for cash-strapped Britons but has vowed the government will remain steadfast in the battle to contain inflation after the Bank of England made a shock hike to 5 per cent.

With policymakers and the UK government under pressure to get the cost of living crisis under control, the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the highest level in nearly 15 years.

The move is expected to deepen the mortgage crisis as borrowing costs have risen for the 13th consecutive time.

The Prime Minister said at the Times CEO Summit in London. The reason interest rates rise is because inflation is too high.

This is what makes everyone poorer—inflation.

That’s why we have to hold onto it and reduce it, and interest rates are part of that.

Now, I’ve always said this is going to be difficult and obviously it’s gotten more difficult in the past few months, but it’s important to do so.

The government will remain firm and adhere to the plan.

Martha McHardy Jun 22, 2023 19:31

1687456804Watch: Sunak jokes as he reacts to interest rates hitting 15-year highs.

Sunac jokes in response to interest rates reaching 15-year highs.

Martha McHardy Jun 22, 2023 19:00

1687455004Martin Lewis Verdict on Soaring Interest Rates

After the Monetary Policy Committee opted for 13 consecutive hikes since March 2020, the central bank’s benchmark rate currently sits at 5%.

Markets were bracing for a 0.25% rate hike, but official figures on Wednesday showed that inflation did not decline and, worryingly, core inflation, excluding food and energy, hit a 31-year low, raising concerns about a more serious hike. High.

Martha McHardy Jun 22, 2023 18:30

1687453204Supermarkets must act responsibly and fairly, alerting PMs as interest rates rise.

Supermarkets have been warned by the Prime Minister to act responsibly and fairly when it comes to pricing as consumers are fighting inflated costs.

Rishi Sunak said he would like to see the burden of weekly shopping bills eased as pastors engage with retailers over prices.

Secretary Jeremy Hunt confirmed ministers are discussing potential steps with the food industry to ease pressure on consumers.

Two senior government figures came after Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey suggested that some retailers are raising prices as a way to boost profits in times of bullish inflation.

With inflation remaining stable throughout April and May, with consumer price index (CPI) inflation sitting at 8.7% despite expectations of a fall, the bank announced Thursday it would raise the shock rate to 5%.

Martha McHardy Jun 22, 2023 18:00

1687451404Financial experts warn that rising interest rates could lead to an increase in mortgage captivity.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: Mortgage con.

Borrowers who are still on competitive fixed-rate deals for a few more years may consider overpaying their mortgages to reduce the size of their loans.

She continued: Affordability remains a key concern for all borrowers, and some first-time buyers may shelve plans to jump up the real estate ladder in the hopes that housing shortages will improve and interest rate volatility will subside.

New buyers should be able to comfortably build up a large enough deposit and meet their mortgage payments. This can be difficult to meet if your disposable income is limited.

Consumers looking to refinance may find it difficult to afford higher interest rates, so seeking independent advice is essential to consider all available options, such as downsizing.

Martha McCardy Jun 22, 2023 17:30

1687450204 PM agrees 100% as interest rates rise.

The prime minister tried to convince workers at the Dartford warehouse about the rate hike announced today, saying 100% would be okay with it.

Rishi Sunak addressed dozens of people in a semicircle at the IKEA distribution center in Dartford, Kent, as the Bank of England announced it would raise interest rates by half a percentage point to 5%.

Rishi Sunak speaks at the PM Connect event at the IKEA Distribution Center in Dartford, Kent.

(via Reuters)

This is the 13th time the key rate has been raised to reduce inflation.

Sunak first congratulated those in attendance to work at the IKEA site, joked that his employees couldn’t get meatballs for lunch, and then addressed the government’s top priorities, such as cutting inflation in half.

He warned that getting inflation down to 2% won’t be easy and will require tough decisions, but I’m absolutely certain that if we have the courage and stick to our plan, we will do it.

Martha McHardy Jun 22, 2023 17:10

1687449004 Mortgage lenders ready to support customers as interest rates rise again

Mortgage lenders said they were ready to support customers as the Bank of England rate hiked for the 13th consecutive time.

Homeowners whose mortgages directly track the underlying rate will see their monthly payments increase by about 47% on average as a result of an unexpectedly steep rate increase from 4.5% to 5% on Thursday.

Trade Association UK Finance said the average tracker mortgage payment will increase by 47.43 per month to 569.16 per year.

Accounting for all 13 base rate increases would increase average monthly tracker mortgage payments by 464.79, which would increase average annual tracker mortgage payments by 5,577.48.

David Postings, Chief Executive of UK Finance, said: Lenders are ready to support clients burdened by the rising cost of living.

More than 80% of homeowners have a fixed rate deal and will be protected from an immediate increase in mortgage payments as bank interest rates rise.

However, customers who plan to exit the fixed rate later this year are likely to face higher monthly payments.

Lenders are ready to help anyone struggling to pay their mortgage.

If you are concerned about your finances, contact your lender ahead of time to discuss possible options.

They have a team of experienced and knowledgeable advisors who will develop a solution tailored to your individual situation. Calling your lender to discuss available options will not affect your credit score.

Importantly, the level of delinquent homeowners remains low. This means most households can keep up with their monthly payments.

Martha McCardy Jun 22, 2023 16:50

