US and India establish INDUS-X to enhance defense technology collaboration





WASHINGTON US and Indian defense officials have announced the creation of a joint technology accelerator aimed at increasing collaboration and interoperability between the two nations.

The countries unveiled the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem, dubbed INDUS-X, at a June 21 summit hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce. This effort paves the way for funnel technology being developed by startups and other commercial companies in US and Indian defense agencies.

The announcement comes from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the United States this week, seeking to strengthen ties between the two countries.

INDUS-X provides a mechanism to drive change, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Retention Radha Iyengar Plumb said during a speech at the summit. This forum can leverage not only government-to-government collaboration, but also strong and vibrant private sectors in both countries. . . . Fundamentally, it’s about creating connections between our innovators and our entrepreneurs.

The Indian Ministry of Defenses Innovations for Defense Excellence and the Pentagon’s Office of the Secretary of Defense are leading the initiative.

India’s Ministry of Defense has set a goal to increase its annual exports to $5 billion by 2025, and the agency sees co-development and co-production with the United States as a way to reach this goal. The United States, meanwhile, wants to strengthen relations in the Indo-Pacific region and sees the country as a key partner.

The creation of INDUS-X is one of many joint technology initiatives between the two countries in recent years. Last year, President Biden and Modi announced the establishment of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, under which the leaders agreed to cooperate on their development of badly needed defense technologies.

In April, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed an agreement to share space domain awareness data and planned more space information exchanges this year.

Earlier this month, the two countries established a joint roadmap that identifies five high-priority opportunities for cooperation in air combat, ISR, logistics, submarine domain awareness and ordnance. As part of this roadmap, the leaders agreed to work together to address political and industrial concerns of mutual interest and to seek to establish India as a logistics hub for the United States and other partners. of the Indo-Pacific region.

Within INDUS-X, the two military departments will establish mentorship opportunities between U.S. and Indian defense companies and startups, Plumb noted.

These connections will help enable the production of made-in-India components that can expedite some of the [foreign military sales]and they will also support the diversification of the industrial bases of the two countries, while signaling sustainable investments in startups, she said.

Along with partnerships between startups of established defense companies, the initiative also aims to create pipelines between these companies and research and development organizations and universities.

INDUS-X will also create an acceleration program for newcomers to the defense industry and build partnerships between universities and industry. In addition, India and the United States will explore options to co-fund support for high-tech defense startups, whether through public-private partnerships or by connecting companies with venture capitalists. risk and investors in India.

Not only will this spur direct investment in promising technologies and ideas, but it will also create a network to share best practices on raising private capital to support large-scale production of critical military capabilities, Plumb said.

INDUS-X also offers countries a way to overcome political barriers such as US export control laws and identify concrete areas of change to overcome these bureaucratic hurdles, she said.

Plumb and other DoD officials, including Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, emphasized at the summit that the U.S.-India relationship is built on shared values ​​of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and a free and open region.

The comments come as human rights organizations point to growing concern over press freedom in India. Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders cited several incidents of media suppression in recent years.

Last month, Indian authorities arrested longtime Defense News correspondent Vivek Raghuvanshi and charged him with espionage. Management at Sightline Media Group, which publishes Defense News, said it had not seen evidence to support the charges.

Jaime Moore-Carillo contributed to this report.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the US military since 2012, with a focus on the air force and space force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2023/06/22/us-india-establish-indus-x-to-strengthen-defense-tech-collaboration/

