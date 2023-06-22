Seven years later, the UK and EU are still drifting apart. The public wants change | Timothy Garten Ash





As we approach the seventh anniversary of the fateful 23 June 2016 UK vote to leave the European Union, the state of UK-EU relations is on the surface encouraging but structurally depressing.

England is like a sailboat drifting in the middle of a strait. Most passengers want to steer closer to the continental coast, and even the captain seems willing to make some adjustments to his course. But strong winds and currents are pushing the ships further away from the continent. For the forces of convergence to overwhelm those of divergence, it will take a much more decisive process by the new captain after another crew member comes aboard next year.

In YouGov’s most recent regular poll, conducted last month, 56% of respondents said it was wrong for the UK to leave the EU, while 31% said it was right. 62% said Brexit was close to failure, while 9% said it was more successful. In an Opinium poll offering four options for future relationships, 36% of UK respondents chose to rejoin the EU, while another 25% chose to remain outside the EU but negotiate closer ties than they do now.

Politics lags behind the masses. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can see the pragmatic case for better economic relations with Britain’s single largest market, but he’s also a more genuine Brexitist than his disgraced predecessor, Boris Johnson. One end of Sunaks’ world is Silicon Valley, and the other end is dynamic Indo-Pacific capitalism. The UK is hesitant to even pay to rejoin the Horizon Program of Scientific Collaboration. Even though scientists on both sides of the English Channel agree almost unanimously. Given the continued power of the Brexitists in his party and the menacing power of the Eurosceptic media, we can expect only some gradual improvement in his surveillance.

Labor leader Keir Starmer is tenaciously focused on winning the general election next year. He believes this should bring back voters in the red-wall seats who felt passionate about Brexit and switched to the Conservatives in Johnson’s 2019 Get Brexit done election. (Deborah Mattinson, the pollster who advises Starmer, in her book Beyond the Red Wall, documents one voter who said it felt like England had won the World Cup when he heard the 2016 referendum results.)

The Keir Starmer government will undoubtedly seek a better deal with the EU. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Starmer recently contributed a right-wing article called the vehemently Eurosceptic Daily Express claiming Britain’s future lies outside the EU. No single market, no customs union, no return to freedom of movement. These claims are in the past to which they belong. He said the paper-thin Tory deal stifled Britain’s potential and weighed heavily on trade terms to the EU. Our European friends and competitors aren’t just eating our lunches every day, they’re cutting our dinner bills as well.

Upon closer reading, the article was actually making claims about a new deal with the EU, but it was playing the old New Labor game of appeasing the Eurosceptic tabloids and thus holding property hostage. (Just before the May 1997 election, Tony Blair ran a commentary on the line that he would kill the Eurodragon.) The Express vehemently attacked its own guest writer, saying that trusting Sir Keir about Brexit is Dracula of the Blood Bank.

If Labor wins the next election, whether or not it needs some kind of parliamentary support from the Liberal Democrats or the Scottish National Party, the new government will undoubtedly seek a better deal with the EU. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy had a lot to say in a speech to business leaders this week. By June 2026, on the 10th anniversary of the referendum, it is not reasonable to think that a review of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement scheduled for 2025 may have opened the door to closer economic ties.

This may include important elements of single market and customs union involvement, with corresponding regulatory coordination. It’s hard to see how Labor can remotely hope to achieve its ambitious goal of securing the highest sustained growth in the G7 without reducing post-Brexit friction with Britain’s biggest market.

There is an interesting relationship here with the war in Ukraine. Debate over the EU’s future relationship with Ukraine now focuses on gradual and gradual integration in areas such as energy, environment, transport and single market. If Ukraine can do gradual integration, can’t Britain do gradual reintegration?

However, the underlying dynamics of cross-channel divergence remain. Every month the UK and EU are moving noticeably further apart. The previously strong cultural, commercial, artistic, scientific and political ties are weakening. A British university vice-chancellor said his EU student admissions had fallen by 90%. The UK actually has more immigration overall than before the Brexit vote, but less in the EU.

I recently spent time in Ireland, Estonia, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden. In all these Nordic countries that once considered Britain a special partner and friend within the European Union, Britain is rarely mentioned except for pity, derision, and contempt. The dismal comedy surrounding Johnson’s resignation honor list and his disingenuous Trumpian departure from the House reinforced these sentiments. These countries have forged new partnerships, just as people do after breaking up. They moved on.

The same goes for the EU itself. In response to the Covid crisis and, above all, the war in Ukraine, Europe’s core political community has focused on the UK’s overarching areas of concern: security policy and defense procurement; digital policy and AI regulation; Massive support for the industry to make a green transition, competing with US Bidenomics on the one hand and Chinese industrial policy on the other.

Britain is not standing still either. Both the Conservative government and the Labor opposition are developing variants of policy that could compete with the EU. In several key areas such as technology, artificial intelligence, creative industries and financial services, the UK still has strengths that make it a serious contender.

However, it will take a bold strategy from the new UK government and goodwill on both sides to counter these deeper divergent flows.

