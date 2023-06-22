US weekly jobless claims remain relatively high





The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained relatively high last week, potentially another signal that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are starting to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.

U.S. jobless claims were 264,000 for the week ending June 17, the same number as the revised number for the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. This is a little more than analysts expected. The number of claims for the past two weeks is the highest since October 2021.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose 8,500 to 255,750. That’s the highest level since November 2021.

Unemployment claims over the past three weeks have edged closer to 300,000 after mostly being in the high 100,000-200,000 range since the fall of 2021. But that’s probably not enough for officials to the Fed, who have said in the past that the unemployment rate must rise well above 4% to bring inflation down.

Labor analysts are reluctant to take the recent increase in benefit claims at face value after fraudulent claims in some states spiked the number of people for a few weeks this spring. The fact that continuing claims dropped after three weeks of higher claims also raised eyebrows. But if jobless claims remain at or around 260,000, it could indicate a noticeable cooling in the labor market.

Overall, the pace of claims is picking up slightly, and most indications suggest this period may prove more sustainable than earlier in the year, when fraud in some states gave us a false indication. of a resurgence in claims, Contingent Macro Advisors wrote in a note to clients.

The job market remains healthy overall, with the U.S. economy creating jobs at a blistering pace since more than 20 million jobs disappeared when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Americans have enjoyed job security unusual, despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to cool the economy. and the labor market in its attempt to extinguish persistent inflation unprecedented since the early 1980s.

Fed officials last week opted not to raise the benchmark central bank borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months, although some said they expected to add another half point to rates by the end of the year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that likelihood during testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Rate hikes have slowly helped suppress inflation, but perhaps not as quickly as expected. The labor market remained exceptionally strong throughout the more than a year-long rate hike campaign designed to calm it down.

US employers added a startling 339,000 jobs last month, well above expectations, painting a generally encouraging picture for the job market, even as the unemployment rate hit 3.7%. In April, employers posted 10.1 million job openings, down from 9.7 million in March and the most since January. Economists expected job vacancies to decline.

There are other signs that federal policies are taking root. The U.S. economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January to March as businesses fearing an economic slowdown cut inventories. This is a slight improvement on its initial growth estimate of 1.1%.

The manufacturing sector contracted and three bank failures were partly attributed to higher interest rates.

While the job market remains strong, there have been a number of high-profile layoffs recently, mostly in the tech sector, where many companies say they’ve been hiring too aggressively during the pandemic. IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter, Lyft, LinkedIn, Spotify and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months. Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta have each announced two rounds of job cuts since November.

Outside of the tech sector, McDonalds, Morgan Stanley and 3M also recently announced layoffs.

Overall, 1.76 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week ending June 10, about 13,000 less than the previous week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/weekly-us-applications-unemployment-aid-remain-elevated-100303385 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos