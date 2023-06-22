Brexit is an ‘economic catastrophe’ for UK-German trade, say German economists.





BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) – Brexit has been seen as an “economic catastrophe” for trade and investment relations between Britain and Germany, reducing German direct investment and reducing Britain’s importance as a trading partner. he said.

The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June 2016 and exit the EU Single Market in early 2021.

“Brexit is an economic catastrophe for both sides of the channel,” Volker Treier, head of foreign trade at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), told Reuters.

Last year, Germany exported goods worth 73.8 billion euros ($80.57 billion) to the UK, down 14.1% from 2016. In the year of the referendum, Britain was Germany’s third most important export market, but by 2022 it had fallen to eighth. Treier said.

As a trading partner for combined imports and exports, the UK has become even more important since then, falling from fifth to 11th, he added.

German direct investment in Britain has also declined. In 2021, it was around €140 billion, a decrease of 16.1% compared to 2016.

According to DIHK, there are currently around 2,163 German companies active in the UK, down 5.2% from 2016.

Meanwhile, many British companies have settled in Germany in recent years. Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI), an organization that helps international companies set up business in Germany, has counted more than 1,000 new businesses in the UK since the Brexit vote.

Last year alone, 170 new companies were created, outnumbering the US and Germany’s neighbour, Switzerland.

“We expect inquiries from the UK to remain at a high level,” said GTAI Managing Director Robert Hermann. “It is important for UK companies to gain a foothold in the EU.”

He added that Germany’s size and central location favored attracting British businesses.

“The UK’s exit from the EU has made our close trade relationship more difficult and there are still significant planning and legal uncertainties for UK business by German companies,” said Treier.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

report by Rene Wagner; Written by Maria Martinez; Edited by Emma Rumney

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/brexit-an-economic-disaster-uk-german-trade-dihk-2023-06-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos