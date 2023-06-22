US Ambassador to China on Future of Complicated Relations Between Countries : NPR





NPR’s Juana Summers chats with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns about next steps for the US-China relationship following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s talks with President Xi Jinping .

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China was supposed to help. This week’s meetings between Blinken and China’s foreign minister and with Chinese President Xi Jinping were meant to lead to higher-level diplomacy and ease tensions between the world’s two biggest economic powers.

NICHOLAS BURNS: I think it was a very important visit. Believe it or not, we haven’t had an American Secretary of State in China for five years. And it’s a very complicated and often quite difficult relationship between the United States and China.

SUMMERS: This is the US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, who I spoke with last night.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

LAW. And around the time you were talking to him, US President Joe Biden was speaking at a campaign event where he compared some of President Xi’s recent behaviors to that of a “dictator.” A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called the remarks completely absurd and irresponsible and said they were, in quotes, “an open political provocation”. At a press briefing today, a US State Department spokesperson said President Biden had been clear about the differences between democracies and autocracies, and it should come as no surprise that the United States and China have differences and disagreements.

SUMMERS: Well, we had contacted Ambassador Burns last night to understand where there might be room for cooperation in the midst of these differences. And I asked him, if diplomacy is about compromise, what compromise is going on right now between Beijing and Washington?

BURNS: Well, sometimes it’s a matter of compromise. But often, diplomacy also defends your side. We have a number of major disagreements with China, and we are not compromising. For example, in Taiwan – we think the government here in Beijing has been far too aggressive in trying to intimidate and coerce with their military actions in the Taiwan Strait. Second, we obviously do not want to see any form of murderous military support from China to Russia for Russia’s brutal illegal war in Ukraine. The third example of this – we can’t compromise, we can’t, on human rights. And during that visit, Secretary Blinken raised difficult human rights issues – forced labor in Xinjiang, the Chinese government’s repressive actions in Tibet and, of course, the end, indeed, of freedoms. civil and democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

I wouldn’t say that the cooperative mechanisms we have in place with China are necessarily compromises, but it is obviously in the interest of the United States to work with China on climate change. It’s a major challenge for both of us, and we’re the two – the two biggest carbon emitters in the world. Another example would be global public health. We try to work together in the fight against infectious diseases. This is how we see this relationship. It’s mostly competitive, but there are cooperative aspects. And I must say, Juana, what is important to us is that in a difficult, often conflicting relationship, it must be peaceful.

SUMMERS: I would like to touch on the subject of Taiwan, which you mentioned earlier. Secretary Blinken reiterated the US one China position – that the country does not support Taiwan independence. In view of President Biden’s statements and the visits of a number of American politicians, the Chinese seem less convinced. What are you telling Washington about how to handle this?

BURNS: Well, obviously I can’t reveal everything I say to my own government, but we have a very clear policy. This is the one China policy that the United States has had for half a century. And an important part of this policy is that we obviously want to see the very difficult cross-strait relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Taiwan authorities. We want it to be peaceful. And we saw, after President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last summer, that China reacted far too aggressively by launching missiles on the island of Taiwan and simulating a blockade of the island. And we say to the Chinese that they must commit themselves to a peaceful resolution of this dispute. And so there is nothing new here. For really half a century now, we have been consistent.

SUMMERS: I want to go back. You mentioned Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. If you look at it from Beijing’s perspective, however, wasn’t Pelosi’s trip itself a provocation?

BURNS: Well, we disagree with that. I think that’s how the Chinese leadership thought about it. That’s what they said they thought. We very much disagreed. In all my meetings – and I had many meetings with Chinese leaders before her visit, during her visit and after – I defended President Pelosi’s right to visit Taiwan. I also defended, just last month, President Kevin McCarthy’s right to meet Tsai Ing-wen, the Taiwanese leader, in Los Angeles. You know, we can’t allow the Chinese to tell us – to tell our members of Congress, our leaders – who they can meet and who they shouldn’t meet. And the Chinese need to understand that.

SUMMERS: A few months ago, China broadened the scope of its anti-espionage law. Have you heard of American companies having a harder time doing business in China?

BURNS: Yeah. I have traveled all over the country for the past few months. I have met with American business people, and there is great concern here. And it’s a very significant trade relationship – $690 billion last year. China is our third trading partner. But American businesses feel under siege. There have been a series of punitive actions taken by the Chinese government – ​​and we believe they are unwarranted – against several prominent US companies.

And you mentioned the act of espionage. This is an amendment to China’s espionage law, which will come into effect on July 1. And it has such a broad definition of what espionage is that it basically includes activities that, in any other country in the world, would be perfectly legal. We fundamentally oppose it. I’ve spoken to two government ministers here in Beijing and said, please reconsider this because what’s going to happen – you’re going to scare away investment. And I must say that many other countries have also expressed their concerns about this.

SUMMERS: You mentioned that you’ve traveled extensively through China. I’m curious to learn from you – what do you hear from the Chinese on these trips? Are they mad at you as a representative of the United States? Do they express a desire for better relations with the United States? Tell us what you heard.

BURNS: The Chinese people have been very civil to me and very welcoming when I travel across the country. You know, if you get into a conversation about Taiwan, most Chinese people here are nationalists, and an average Chinese citizen could defend their government on that. But they understand, I think, that the relationship with the United States is essential for them, just as ours is with China – that they want a peaceful future.

I’m afraid, however, that on a person-to-person basis, we’ve had very little interaction due to China’s zero COVID policy – the lockdowns during the three years of the COVID crisis. For example, let me give you a data point. There are about 300,000 Chinese students in American universities, and only 350 – 3-5-0 – American students in all of China. That worries me.

SUMMERS: I want to jump in here because the numbers you talked about – for American students – are quite striking. Do you expect more American students to return to China soon?

BURNS: Well, we hope so. It’s a question. Will the government here in China open visas to American students? It was a problem for the last three years. Second, some of the American universities that had undergraduate programs here or Chinese language summer institutes – are they going to reopen?

And again, you know, I’ll just give you an example, Juana. In our diplomatic mission here in China, we have a huge number of people who came here as American teenagers or students. They learned the language. They are back for their second or third tour here in China. It’s irreplaceable expertise for understanding China, and we need it for the next generation. So while we are in competition with the Chinese government, we obviously want the two peoples to interact as much as possible. This is a major priority for us.

SUMMERS: Nicholas Burns is the US Ambassador to China. Thank you so much.

BURNS: Juana, thank you very much.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

