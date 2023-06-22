Weekend Weather Forecast: Heat Will Return as Mercury Reaches 30C





Brits will be back in the sun this weekend as warm weather is set to return after several days of rain and thunderstorms hit the UK.

The Met Office forecast shows the weather changing with more sunshine and fewer showers on Thursday.

Forecasters said most areas will see a longer sunny season, although some fog and haze may occur in places. However, in the far northwest, light rain is expected until dawn.

The National Weather Service expected Friday to be dry and very warm in many areas. However, Scotland and Northern Ireland may experience wet weather during this period.

The weather is expected to return to warmer conditions and reach heatwave standards by the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to hover close to 29C in parts of the south and west and will continue to rise over the next few days with forecasts suggesting they could rise above the 30C level on Saturday.

The warmest temperatures will be seen in the south and southeast, with London and Norwich reaching close to 30 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures reaching partial 19 degrees Celsius.

Weather bureau spokesman Stephen Dixon said the weekend could see highs of 20 degrees or lows of 30 degrees, with warmer weather in the southeast.

This week will be relatively warmer than this time of year but calmer than we’ve seen, but the region will reach heatwave standards by the end of the week.

early Thursday temperatures

(Met Office)

A 30C heat wave hit much of England and Wales last week, triggering health alerts and leaving schools to run dry.

In June this year, average temperatures are already above record levels. This is because the map predicts that the weather will remain above average throughout this summer. It’s not yet clear if last year’s heat record will be broken.

Temperatures are breaking records globally this year as global warming increases due to an early heatwave in Asia, the Mediterranean, and a record-breaking wildfire season in Canada that shrouded New York in a hazy gray plume.

Now, heat domes near Mexico are pushing temperatures above 50C in the region, which has been experiencing its worst heat wave on record over the past few days. It also serves to warm the region by directing some warm air to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, severe ocean heatwaves off the coast of England are breaking late spring and early summer records and posing serious threats to fish and coastal ecosystems.

