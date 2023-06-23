The UK is moving to ban conversion therapy. Where in Europe is the practice still legal?





Only eight countries in Europe have banned controversial conversion therapy aimed at treating LGBTQ+ sexual orientation and gender identity.

After years of failed attempts and unfulfilled promises, the UK is finally moving closer to banning conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy, which treats same-sex attraction or modifies gender identity by forcing homosexuals, lesbians, queers, and transgender people into emotionally and physically harmful acts, is completely banned in just eight countries in Europe.

On most continents the practice is generally condemned but technically still legal.

Attempts to ban conversion therapy in countries like Austria, England, Belgium and the Netherlands have repeatedly failed, even as the European Parliament adopted legislation 435-109 condemning the practice of curing queers from sexual orientation and gender expression.

But in Britain, a bill to ban the controversial practice has finally landed on the Prime Minister’s desk, according to ITV journalist Paul Brand, who has been tracking the matter for the past five years.

Robbie de Santos, Director of External Affairs at Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ rights group in the UK, told Euronews: It has been almost exactly five years since the ban was first promised. This is a wait-and-see moment.

Does Conversion Therapy Still Exist?

When people think of conversion therapy, they think of the 1950s, de Santos said.

There are still many people alive in our community today who have gone through it, but it’s really important to understand that conversion therapy is a broader concept that includes practices that go largely unnoticed in society, de Santos explained.

Conversion therapy today takes place in familial, religious and psychiatric settings and is far more common than the stigma around it might suggest.

We said that 7% of the UK’s LGBTQ+ population has or has received conversion therapy, going up to 13% of transgender people. I have experienced conversion therapy.

De Santos knows many people who have gone through conversion therapy in the UK and abroad. He said these practices had taken a serious toll on these people, often breaking trust in their families, traumatizing them, forcing them to stifle their identities and suppress their joy.

In many cases, it has long-term effects on people, he said. It leads to a suicide space. And some people end up taking their own lives.

Where has the ban already been in place?

The first European country to ban conversion therapy was Malta in 2016. Four years before two other countries, Germany and Albania, dared to follow the same direction.

Voted the best European country for LGBTQ+ rights by the advocacy group ILGA-Europe in 2015 and 2023, Malta voted in 2016 to ensure that anyone who seeks to change, suppress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and gender/ Alternatively, expressing your gender could result in fines or even jail time. Fines can reach up to 10,000 and can result in up to one year in prison.

Germany banned conversion therapy for minors in 2020 and conversion therapy for adults without consent in 2021. Since then, medical interventions aimed at intentionally altering or suppressing a person’s sexual orientation or self-perceived gender identity and advertisements for these treatments have been banned. in that country.

Under German law, if a minor is involved, they can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $30,000. Adults who voluntarily decide to seek conversion therapy can still do so legally.

Albania also banned conversion therapy in 2020, but only for minors.

In France, conversion therapy was banned in January 2022 when the National Assembly unanimously approved the new law by a vote of 142 to 0. Anyone found to have undergone conversion therapy could be sentenced to up to two years in prison or fined up to $30,000, which could increase to $45,000 if a minor was involved.

Christ conversion therapy was banned in the same year. Last May, the country passed amendments to existing laws that would allow treatment or diversion practices aimed at suppressing someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity to be passed only to minors. A consenting adult is legally capable of doing so.

Spain banned any form of conversion therapy in February of this year as part of a new package of legislation to allow gender self-determination, introduce menstrual leave and make abortions easier.

In May, Cyprus joined the final list of European countries that had already banned conversion therapy after 36 of its 50 lawmakers passed new legislation.

Iceland passed a ban on conversion therapy earlier this month on June 9. In Portugal, a ban on the controversial practice, along with other measures protecting LGBTQ+ rights, was approved by parliament this year but still needs to be enacted into law. The president of a country deemed effective.

Why are other countries lagging behind?

Several countries are considering banning conversion therapy, including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. However, previous attempts have failed for a variety of reasons, often political.

Last week, Austria’s conservative green government was due to push new legislation in parliament, but the bill was blocked due to disagreements over whether transgender people should also be protected by a conversion therapy ban.

Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadi of the Green Party has rejected a conservative proposal to pass a ban on sexual orientation, calling it a bogus solution that fails to protect everyone in the LGBTQ+ community from pseudo-treatment.

Belgium’s Minister of State for Gender Equality, Equal Opportunity and Diversity announced a ban on conversion therapy in late 2022, but no ban has yet been officially introduced.

The Netherlands introduced a bill to ban the practice in February 2022, but it failed to pass, saying the State Council violated the constitutional right to religious freedom and did not take into account adults who voluntarily choose to receive religious practices.

The question of consenting adults is also a challenge in the UK, de Santos said. He argued that it was a waste of time for Congress to pass laws containing loopholes such as allowing adults to consent to conversion practices.

What is consent when practices are abusive? Can you consent to rape, for example? It’s a huge legal gray area, he added. We must make it absolutely clear that conversion therapy is simply violent and has no place in society at all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/06/22/the-uk-is-moving-to-ban-conversion-therapy-where-in-europe-is-the-practice-still-legal

