US Navy acoustic system detected anomaly that was likely the fatal Titans implosion, official says





A US Navy acoustic system detected an anomaly on Sunday that was likely the fatal implosion of the Titans, according to a senior military official.

The Navy returned and analyzed its acoustic data after the Titan submersible went missing on Sunday. Coast Guard officials said Thursday the craft suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five people on board.

This anomaly was consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the TITAN submersible was operating when communications were lost, according to the senior Navy official.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system.

The Navy passed the information on to the Coast Guard, which continued its investigation.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the Navy’s involvement on Thursday.

Lolita C. Baldor

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic has imploded near the sinking site and killed everyone on board, authorities said Thursday, tragically ending a saga that included a 24-hour urgent search and global vigil for the ship disappeared. .

Coastguard officials told a news conference they had notified the families of the crew of the Titan, who have been missing since Sunday.

The glimmer of hope that remained to find the five men alive was dashed early Thursday when the oxygen supply to the 96-hour submersibles was set to run out and the Coast Guard announced that debris had been found at around 1,600ft of the Titanic in the North Atlantic. waters.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick, center microphone, faces reporters during a press conference, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston, Boston. The U.S. Coast Guard said popping and banging noises were heard in the search area of ​​the Titanic submersible.

Steven Senne/AP

It was a catastrophic implosion of the ship, said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the submersible, said in a statement that all five people aboard the vessel, including CEO and pilot Stockton Rush, were sadly lost.

The other people on board were: two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans, OceanGate said in a statement. We mourn the loss of life and the joy they brought to everyone they knew.

OceanGate has been chronicling the decay of Titanics and the underwater ecosystem around it via annual voyages since 2021.

Rescuers dispatched ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance.

Authorities hoped the underwater sounds detected on Tuesday and Wednesday could help narrow their search, whose coverage area had been extended to thousands of miles twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles deep. depth.

But the Coast Guard said Thursday that the sounds were likely generated by something other than the Titan.

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, flies over the French research vessel L’Atalante about 900 miles to east of Cape Cod, Mass., while searching for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Courtesy of US Coast Guard / via AP

There doesn’t appear to be a connection between the noises and the location (of the debris) on the seabed, Mauger said.

Mauger said it was too early to tell if the implosion happened when the submersibles last reported on Sunday. But it was not detected by sonobuoys used by search teams, he said, suggesting it happened before they arrived several days ago.

We had listening devices in the water everywhere and we heard no signs of catastrophic failure from them, he said.

The Coast Guard will continue to search near the Titanic for more clues to what happened to the Titan. Efforts to recover the submersible and the remains of the five men who died will also continue, Mauger said.

The White House thanked the US Coast Guard, as well as Canadian, British and French partners who assisted in search and rescue efforts.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on the Titan. They have gone through a heartbreaking ordeal over the past few days, and we keep them in our thoughts and prayers, the statement said.

The Titan was launched at 6 a.m. Sunday and was reported late Sunday afternoon about 435 miles south of St. Johns, Newfoundland, on its way to where the Titanic was sank more than a century ago. On Thursday, when the oxygen supply was expected to run out, there was little hope of finding the crew alive.

Broadcasters around the world began newscasts at a critical hour on Thursday with news from the submersible. Saudi satellite channel Al Arabiya showed an on-air clock counting down to their estimate of when the air could potentially run out.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on the OceanGates submersible to the site of the Titanic wreckage in 2021 and 2022, according to letters the company filed in a U.S. district court in Norfolk, Va., which oversees matters concerning the wreck of the Titanic. But questions about the safety of the submersibles have been raised by former passengers.

One of the company’s first clients compared a dive he made at the site two years ago to a suicide mission.

Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a metal sheet for flooring. You can’t stand. You cannot kneel. Everyone sits next to or on top of each other, said Arthur Loibl, a retired German businessman and adventurer. You can’t be claustrophobic.

During the 2.5-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to save power, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent lightstick.

The dive was repeatedly delayed to resolve a problem with the battery and balance weights. In total, the trip took 10 and a half hours.

The submersible had seven backup systems to get to the surface, including falling sandbags and lead pipes and an inflatable balloon.

Nicolai Roterman, a deep-sea ecologist and lecturer in marine biology at the University of Portsmouth, England, said the Titan’s disappearance highlights the dangers and unknowns of tourism on the high seas.

Even the most reliable technology can fail, and so accidents will happen. With the growth of offshore tourism, expect more incidents like this.

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Frank Jordans in Berlin; Danica Kirka in London; and John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.

