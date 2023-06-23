US reading and math scores drop to lowest in decadesExBulletin





NPR’s Debbie Elliott speaks with Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, about declining math and reading scores among 13-year-olds in the United States

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

The report card is now available for 13-year-old US students in math and reading. And it’s not good. Scores have slipped to their lowest level in decades. To find out why, we now turn to Peggy Carr. She is the commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the tests. Good morning.

PEGGY CARR: Hello.

ELLIOTT: So first, give us the results. These are tests that were given last fall. What do they show?

CARR: Well, the big story is that this additional data shows how much the pandemic has disrupted student learning. They were 13 year olds. Thirteen means they were around 10 or 11 when COVID hit three years ago. And so this data here today shows that reading scores and math scores have gone down and especially math scores here – broad-based declines, showing that students are really getting very similar scores to what we’ve seen in the 1970s.

ELLIOTT: My God, even though the math scores were worse. And I understand that they also reveal growing racial and gender gaps. What does this tell us?

CARR: Well, I think the most important finding about the subgroups is that the lowest performing students, the students who were already struggling even before the pandemic hit — their decline declines faster than their counterparts, their top performers. And so the gap between them is certainly widening in a way that is so worrying. You know, part of the problem is that even before the pandemic, no less than ten years ago, we were already seeing declines for these students, especially for the lower performers. And the pandemic – well, it has only accelerated these declines that we see today.

ELLIOTT: Well, you know, NPR reported on the drop in school grades during the pandemic. But for the past few years, most students have been back in the classroom, but the slide continues. Is there any explanation as to why this is still happening even though the children are back in their places?

CARR: Let me say that this test we published yesterday was about basic skills. So there was this expectation that maybe we would see a return to the level of performance that we achieved in the fall of 2019, but nothing. It’s really historic. The declines are just as significant as they were before. So what we’re noticing now is that there are a lot of other factors that impact student well-being – mental health. We are witnessing chronic absenteeism. We are seeing an increase in bullying. And then, of course, we all know about crime and safety in schools. So the big picture is that we have to think about the whole child, not just the academics, which are important, but we really have to focus on the whole well-being – the factors affecting the well-being of the pupil.

ELLIOTT: Thank you. Peggy Carr is the commissioner of the National Center for Educational Statistics, which is a branch of the US Department of Education. Appreciate your time.

CARRE: Thank you.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

