Bank of England recently announced rate hikes





The Bank of England has raised UK interest rates for the 13th time in a row: Photo: Henry Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

The Bank of England (BoE) has announced that it has raised UK interest rates for the 13th time in a row, from 0.5% to 5%.

Interest rates hit their highest in 15 years as banks try to cope with high inflation and cool the cost-of-living crisis.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted 7-2 in favor of raising rates, with Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro favoring keeping the bank rate at 4.5%.

BoE Governors Andrew Bailey, Ben Broadbent, Jon Cunliffe, Jonathan Haskel, Catherine L Mann, Huw Pill and Dave Ramsden all voted in favor of the proposal.

Financial markets are expecting at least four 25bps hikes yet to bring life rates to 6% by the end of the year.

“We have raised interest rates to 5% based on recent data suggesting further action is needed to bring inflation back down,” Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

“The economy is doing better than expected, but inflation is still too high and we have to deal with it.

“We know this is difficult. A lot of people with mortgages or loans will understandably worry about what this means to them. But if we don’t raise interest rates now, it could get worse later.

“We are committed to bringing inflation back to our 2% target and will take the necessary decisions to achieve that,” he added.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: High inflation is a destabilizing force eating into paychecks and slowing growth. Core inflation is higher in 14 EU countries and interest rates are rising globally, but the lesson for other countries is to keep inflation down if you stick to your guns.

Our determination to do this is tight as it is the only long-term way to ease the strain on families with mortgages. If you don’t act now, it will be worse later.

Ebury’s head of market strategy, Matthew Ryan, said:

Meanwhile, Mike Riddell, head of Macro Unconstrained at Allianz Global Investors, said Threadneedle Street had little choice but to continue raising rates.

Higher interest rates help savers, but hurt borrowers more, especially at a time when mortgage holders are already facing steep cost increases if they demand new deals.

A 5% interest rate would hurt more than a million mortgage holders whose fixed-rate deals are about to expire. A quarter point increase in interest rates would mean their monthly bills would skyrocket by hundreds of pounds.

The Resolution Foundation calculates that people looking to refinance their homes will pay an average of $2,900 more per year starting in 2024, thanks to higher interest rates.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million households across the UK are expected to lose at least 20 per cent of their disposable income due to soaring mortgage costs, the Institute for Finance (IFS) said.

The pound gained 0.4% against the dollar (GBPUSD=X) to hit above $1.28 after the decision, but fell back briefly in volatile trading as investors digested the decision.

Senior Market Analyst Neil Wilson said, “Film moved higher but profits fell precipitously below 1.28 over cable… A recession is not good for the pound. It fell into the 1.2760 area on the day, bringing the LOD to 1.27370.” said.

Inflation in the UK has also remained at 8.7% through May of this year despite expectations of a decline.

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said annual inflation remained stable at the same level in April, reversing two months of improvement as the soaring cost of living weighed on households. City economists predicted a figure of 8.4%.

Of concern is that core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, has risen to lessen the volatility of domestic inflation. The rate, closely watched by the BoE, rose to 7.1% after April’s figure had already hit a 30-year high.

The central bank has already faced heavy criticism, including from some MPs, for failing to keep inflation near its 2% target.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Bailey said CPI inflation was still too high and inflation in key goods and services had risen.

“Meanwhile, food price inflation is expected to decline further in the coming months, reflecting a weakening passage from previous shocks. Headline CPI inflation is expected to decline considerably further during the year, primarily reflecting developments in energy prices.

“Recent wholesale gas futures price levels will lead to declines in July and, if sustained, to decline again at Ofgem limits on energy prices facing households in October, which is expected to significantly reduce annual CPI inflation.”

However, today’s increase rate was criticized by labor circles such as the General Federation of Trade Unions and Unite.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said: Raising interest rates too much to send the economy into recession will only exacerbate the current crisis, costing people jobs and homes.

Inflation has been driven by the global energy shock, and governments must do more to ensure households and businesses benefit from falling prices.

“Rather than scapegoating wage-hungry workers to keep up with prices, ministers should focus on credible plans for sustainable economic growth and higher living standards.”

Many analysts are now questioning whether a forced recession is in the cards.

Tomasz Wieladek, who worked at the bank from 2008 to 2015, said unemployment would need to reach at least 6% during a recession for the BoE to get inflation back on target.

He said the bank would have to engineer a recession to lift the unemployment rate from the current 3.8% to 6%-6.5% to achieve this now.

Unfortunately, the Bank of England is in the position of having to hike until something breaks.

His comments were echoed by Phillip Hammond, who served as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019. Hammond told LBC on Thursday. [but to tip the country into recession] Unless the government significantly intervenes in the labor market in some other way.”

