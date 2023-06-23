US home prices have fallen every year since December 2011





Minneapolis CNN—

Home prices in the United States fell in May at the highest annual rate in more than a decade, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors released Thursday.

The median existing home price was $396,100 last month, down 3.1% from a year ago, marking the biggest year-over-year price drop since December 2011.

Sales of existing homes, which include single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums and co-ops, rose 0.2% from April to May. On a yearly basis, sales were down 20.4% from a year ago, and the seasonally adjusted annualized sales pace fell from 5.4 million units a year ago to 4 .3 million in May.

Mortgage rates remain volatile so far this year, average rates have ranged from 6.09% to 6.79%, but were fairly flat in April when some of the homes closed in May were reportedly under contract.

Mortgage rates strongly influence the direction of home sales, said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. Relatively stable rates have led to several consecutive months of steady home sales.

There are, however, marked regional price variations. Since last year, prices have fallen the most in the West (-5.7%), followed by the South (-2.7%). But prices were still up from a year ago in the Northeast (+2.5%) and Midwest (+1.1%).

Nearly a third of homes sold in May sold above list price, Yun said.

This is due simply to the lack of inventory, he noted.

Total housing inventory at the end of May was 1.08 million units, down 6.1% from a year ago, according to the NAR. Before the pandemic, there were nearly twice as many homes on the market, Yun said.

Unsold inventory is at a three-month supply at the current selling rate, down from 2.9 months in April and 2.6 months in May 2022.

As existing home sales are stifled by low inventory, home construction surged (up 21.7% from April), driving new home sales activity to pre-pandemic levels , Yun said.

A scarcity of newly listed homes left buyers wanting more in the two months leading up to May, when buyers closed deals, said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.

And a few data points worked in favor of those that closed in May.

Mortgage rates in April were relatively stable and the median selling price continued to decline slightly, giving buyers time to shop around without worrying about having to re-budget while on the hunt.

The pace of home sales continues to top the trough of a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 4 million units hit in January, she said, but sales are still lagging behind the numbers in a year ago by a considerable amount.

But affordability issues remained in an extremely low inventory of homes to buy.

According to Realtor.com, nearly 80% of homebuyers surveyed this spring thought it would be at least somewhat likely that they would be shut out of the housing market if home prices and rates continued to rise.

With fewer homeowners poised to become sellers in 2023, buyers have a tough road ahead, Hale said.

A revised outlook for the rest of the year from Realtor.com predicts a few positives, including a gradual decline in mortgage rates starting mid-year and continued weakness in home prices that will begin to stabilize high housing costs. accommodation.

Home sales are expected to hit about 4.2 million in 2023, their lowest annual total since 2012, Hale said.

CNN Anna Bahney contributed to this report.

