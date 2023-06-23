EU and UK have exported 1,000 tonnes of banned pesticides to poor countries, investigation finds.





This dangerous fungicide was banned in the EU three years ago. So why are they still being sent to developing countries?

A town in Costa Rica is transporting drinking water by truck after the water is severely contaminated with pesticides sourced from Europe.

Chlorothalonil is a hazardous chemical banned in the EU in 2020 because it contaminates groundwater and can cause cancer.

Three years later, French authorities are considering a major clean-up on fungicide that could skyrocket water prices.

But Germany, Italy and the UK are among the European countries that still export hundreds of tons of chlorothalonil-based pesticides to poor countries, a new survey by Greenpeace UK’s Unearthed division and the Swiss NGO Public Eye has found.

The investigation is the first to examine the full scale of the post-ban chlorothalonil export trade and the devastating damage suffered in countries ill-equipped to manage the risks.

Key findings shared with Euronews Green include:

Chlorothalonil is polluting Costa Rica’s water.

Jos Miguel Quesada worked as a farm laborer for Cipreses for 40 years, spraying up to seven days a week with fungicides, including chlorothalonil.

The 76-year-old now suffers from tongue cancer. They say it’s obviously because of the sun and chemicals. The only thing I know is what I used in agriculture and we always used those chemicals.

Over the past eight months, Costa Rican authorities have been supplying truckloads of water to villagers in Cipreses and Santa Rosa after laboratory tests detected 200 times the safe limit for chlorothalonil in tap water.

UN Development Program researcher Eldier Vargas says water pollution is a serious problem, especially in the Cartago region, the Cipreses waterway, and Santa Rosa, now in the state of Oreamuno.

Perhaps if we continue to investigate other channels, they will continue to appear.

According to a recent report from Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health and Environment, the government is acutely aware of this possibility.

It warns that more than 65,000 people across the agricultural regions of Oreamuno and Alvarado in northern Carthage drink water produced under similar conditions.

It is stated that the possibility of contaminants being present due to the use of chemical products is very high.

A total of over 800 tonnes of fungicide is used in Costa Rica per year. The country is famous for its rich biodiversity and green certification. says Vargas.

However, Central American countries do not routinely test their waters for chlorothalonil. Like many other low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), they do not even have the ability to test metabolites (dissolved molecules) of disinfectants in waterways.

Italy, Belgium, England and Denmark are among the European countries that sent dangerous pesticides to Costa Rica after deciding it was unsafe to use on their farms.

Which European countries export the most chlorothalonil?

In 2022, the agrichemical companies have announced plans to export 900 tonnes of fungicide from the EU, according to documents obtained by Unearthed under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

Most exports were reported to Germany (302 tons), Italy (242 tons), and Belgium (234 tons) in that order. Greece, the Netherlands and Spain also participated, and the UK sent 104 tonnes of chlorothalonil-based pesticides last year.

One company in particular had a huge share of revenue. Swiss-based and Chinese-owned pesticide giant Syngenta was behind more than 40% of chlorothalonil products alerted to the European Chemicals Agency.

Syngenta and other large pesticide manufacturers are large multinational corporations with production sites and subsidiaries in several countries. So depending on how your supply chain is connected, export alerts can pop up everywhere.

The overwhelming majority of the EU’s exports (about 90% by weight) are sent to low- and middle-income countries, and data show that weak controls make dangerous pesticides even more dangerous, UN agencies say.

Egypt was the main destination, followed by Algeria, Cameroon and Colombia.

Brexit appears to have failed to unwind EU and UK export deals for banned pesticides. According to the 2022 investigation, Syngenta notified exports of 14 tonnes of pure chlorothalonil from the EU to the UK.

Later that year, the UK notified the EU that 51 tonnes of a ready-to-market pesticide containing this chemical were ready to be exported back abroad.

Investigators analyzed Costa Rican customs data and found that both Italy and Belgium exported chlorothalonil products to the country in 2020 and 2021. All of Italy’s exports come from German chemical giant BASF, and it’s because of a fungicide called Acrobat, which is used on tomatoes and potatoes.

If scientists think chlorothalonil is too dangerous to use in our field, why are European companies dumping chlorothalonil into deregulated poor countries? Marco Conteiro, Director of Agricultural Policy, Greenpeace European Unit, said:

These two villages are likely just the tip of the iceberg, as the survey shows that pesticides are widely exported. Until the European Union cracks down on exports of banned chemicals, the dangers and hypocrisy to the global agricultural community will continue.

How dangerous is chlorothalonil, and which European countries are contaminated with chlorothalonil?

Chlorothalonil has been banned in the EU and UK after being found by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to be a probable carcinogen and a drinking water contaminant.

Fungicide metabolites are extremely persistent in water and their removal from drinking water is difficult and costly. Some of these degraded materials may have genotoxic potential. In other words, it can damage the genetic information of cells and cause cancer.

In France, nearly a third of drinking water is contaminated with certain molecules above acceptable levels, concluded a recent report from the French Agency for Food, Environment and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES).

Switzerland is also grappling with large areas of groundwater pollution, mainly in the large-scale cultivated Swiss Highlands. The Swiss Federal Environment Agency (FOEN) warned that chlorothalonil, used 30 years before the EU ban, could damage groundwater for years.

Water treatment systems are lagging behind widespread disinfectants. A new technology to filter out metabolites could raise water prices by up to 75%, Swiss media reported based on a test by the city of Lausanne. French newspaper Le Monde also points out that water producers could face cleanup legislation costing billions of euros, which will inevitably be passed on to consumers.

Will Europe Ban Exports of Chlorothalonil?

EU’s Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkeviius admits that the block will be inconsistent in its ambitions for a non-toxic environment if hazardous chemicals not allowed in the EU can still be produced here and then exported.

These chemicals can cause the same harm to health and the environment no matter where they are used, Sinkeviius adds.

His remarks came during the start of EU talks to address the issue last month.

The Commission has committed to halting the export of pesticides banned in the EU in 2020. But the committee’s chemistry strategy faces strong opposition from the chemistry lobby, warns Unearthed. And activists fear it will be too late for the proposal to become law before the next European elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, some European countries have national bans on these exports. France is the first country to implement a landmark law in January 2022, but Unearthd and Public Eye have identified major loopholes.

Germany and Belgium, major exporters of chlorothalonil, are now seeking to follow France’s lead through Syngenta and India-based multinational UPLs, respectively.

The pesticide industry is making an impact here too. A draft decree by the Belgian Environment Minister in December banning the export of chlorothalonil is facing fierce opposition from the Belgian Crop Protection Industry Association (Belplant).

Reality is not so black and white! A statement from Bellplant’s claim highlighting potential job losses among other downsides of a national ban on exports of hazardous chemicals.

The German government announced last year that it would implement a similar ban from spring 2023. However, this has not yet been passed and there is no indication as to when the draft regulations will be published, the investigation notes.

Unearthd added that the UK government had made no commitments to curb or halt exports of the hitherto banned pesticides.

Syngenta did not respond to the investigation team’s request for comment. BASF called Costa Rica’s report “very worrying”.

Many people find it difficult to imagine the idea that a plant protection product that is not (or no longer) registered in the EU can still be safely used in the right context, a spokesperson for the German company added.

There are enormous differences in crops, soils, climates, pests and agricultural practices worldwide. We tailor our products to specific regional markets. Before being sold, all of our products are extensively tested, evaluated and approved by public authorities in accordance with the official approval procedures stipulated by the respective countries.

Watch the video above to learn more about the effects of chlorothalonil on villagers in Costa Rica.

