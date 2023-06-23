UK Rate Rise: What It Means For You | mortgage rate





The Bank of England has raised rates for the 13th time in a row since December 2021. This time, the base rate was raised by 0.5 percentage point to 5%. So what does this mean for your finances?

How will my mortgage payments be affected?

Thursday’s move is even worse news for the 1.4 million people who have variable-rate mortgages. Roughly half is on the base rate tracker or discount rate deal, and about 50% is on the lender’s Standard Variable Rate (SVR).

Households with current 5.5% tracker mortgages will see their benefit rate increase to 6%. These transactions are directly subject to base rates. This means that the monthly payment increases by 43 per month, assuming the repayment mortgage is 150,000 and there are 20 years remaining. Their monthly payment increases from 1,032 to 1,075.

The increase may not sound like much, but just last June, the same household would have paid $776 a month.

A household with a 500,000 tracker mortgage over 20 years will see its monthly payment increase from 3,439 to 3,583 as a result of the interest rate increase. In December 2021, their mortgage costs were $2,356 per month, meaning their annual mortgage payments had grown by more than $14,780 in just 18 months.

The SVR will change at the lender’s discretion, but will not necessarily go up by the full 0.5 percentage point, but most will. Some lenders may take a while to announce their plans, but landlords can likewise be prepared for higher payments.

If you belong to more than 6.8 million households with fixed rate mortgages, you will not be affected by the recent increase, but only until your deal expires. More than 350,000 borrowers will be releasing fixed-rate contracts between now and the end of September, most of them with deals around 2%. The impact will be huge for this group.

How about a new mortgage?

The past few months have been a terrible time for anyone looking for a new fixed rate home loan to purchase their first property or to replace a deal that is ending soon. This week’s inflation figure only adds to the market turmoil that has already boosted or repriced hundreds of mortgage products in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, NatWest became the latest lender to tell brokers it is raising rates by 30 basis points (0.3 percentage points) on selected two- and five-year fixed-rate deals. Others are expected to follow that lead in the future.

On Wednesday, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.15% and the five-year contract was 5.79%. The Furness Building Association was offering the cheapest two-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.43% for buyers looking to borrow 80% of the property’s value. The Leeds Building Society had the cheapest five-year fix at 4.92%.

Meanwhile, for a first-time purchase of 200,000 homes with a $20,000 deposit, the Hinckley & Rugby Building Society offered the cheapest two-year fix at 4.79% for those willing to rent 90%. Most other providers were above 5%. The Nationwide Building Society has the cheapest 5-year contract at 5.04%. In October 2019, buyers were able to borrow at a fixed 2.1% for two years.

This is good news for caregivers, isn’t it?

When the bank started raising rates in December 2021, the most accessible savings rate was just 0.67%. Back-to-back interest rate hikes have made things better for savers, but the Instant Access account (powered by Principality), which currently offers the highest payout when inflation is above 8.7%, is still only paying 4.15%.

On Thursday, in anticipation of rising borrowing costs, several online savings providers raised interest rates to entice customers. Those who like to lock in their money for a year can now get 5.7% from Raisins. If you’re willing to invest in fixed-rate bonds with terms of 2 to 5 years, you can find yields around 5.5%. In contrast, the highest five-year fixed-rate savings bond paid 4.6% in March.

A Commons Treasury task force campaigned for large high street banks to increase the savings rates offered to their loyal customers. While the above online accounts pay quite attractive rates, easily accessible accounts at many large banks still offer low returns.

Are more people going to be mortgage delinquent now?

Frankly, yes. Arrears are already rising, and the Liberal Democrats this week said it unearthed data that 1,250 homeowners had to return home keys after their mortgage payments were overdue since September, the same month as the now infamous mini-budget. .

That equates to nearly 50 families losing their homes a week due to soaring mortgage rates. According to Lib Dems, another 4,035 households are currently at risk of losing their homes due to mortgage foreclosure claims in court, a 40% increase over the same period last year. Party leader Ed Davey said the government must provide emergency assistance to help homeowners and renters in crisis, as they did after the last financial crisis.

