Bethesda Soccer Club alum heads to Women’s World Cup with US national team





Bethesda Soccer Club alum Andi Sullivan has been named to the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She is one of four players for the Washington Spirit to be named to the women’s national team and it will be her first World Cup.

The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT’s first game will be against Vietnam on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. EDT. [My MCM]

Unexpected closure of Stage Company after 13 years in Montgomery County

The local non-profit theater company, Unexpected Stage Company, closed its curtains for the last time. The company struggled to return to live broadcasts amid the COVID-19 pandemic and financial and time constraints led to the shutdown.

The company has organized theater events and artist retreats for more than a decade and has been funded by the Montgomery County Council for the Arts and Humanities and the Maryland State Arts Council. One of the founding artistic directors, Christopher Goodrich, told the DCist: “It’s not really a bereavement. Nobody can take away from us that we did this thing. [DCist]

Increase in ticks expected in DC area this summer

Experts warn there could be an increase in ticks in the area this summer due to the mild winter, which would allow more ticks to be born. Tick ​​season usually lasts until October.

The best thing to prevent ticks was to wear long sleeved clothes and use insect repellent with 20% or more DEET. “The first place to check would be on the legs, around the cuffs of the socks [and] pants,” said Dr. Alexandra Yonts, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Children’s National Hospital in DC. [NBC 4]

