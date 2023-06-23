The US sewage treatment plant in Tijuana is destroyed





A San Diego treatment plant on the US-Mexico border is struggling to clean Tijuana’s sewage before it contaminates the Pacific Ocean.

This is because parts of the plant are fundamentally broken, which is not good news for beach communities who are waiting for the feds to build a bigger and better plant with newly promised funding from the deal. trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada. It is now clear that much of this money will be spent repairing parts of the old factory before building anything new.

Some of the plants’ most critical equipment has not been replaced since former vice president Al Gore helped open the South Bay International wastewater treatment plant in 1994.

It was built to treat 25 million gallons of Tijuana’s sewage a day, pollution that would otherwise spill over the border into the Tijuana River and eventually into the ocean, shutting down beaches along the coast. . Today, the factory is often running at full capacity. It is widely acknowledged that the government initially built a factory that was too small. But Congress has put $300 million on the table in 2020 to double its size.

The plant now needs about half that amount in repairs, according to a recent assessment of the plant’s facilities.

I got sticker shock, said Hctor Aguirre, deputy director of the EPA’s regional water division, when he reflected on the depth of deferred maintenance. The EPA is in charge of the plant extension project.

Others were less surprised.

The Water Board has been crying out for people to pay attention to this for years, said David Gibson, general manager of the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. We were very clear that $300 million was not half of what was needed to do the job well.

The factory has a two-stage treatment system and the first stage is what does not work. This is called primary treatment, where solids like human waste, garbage, and sand or other large materials that end up in the wastewater settle out and separate from the liquids. But the tanks are so overwhelmed that the final product from the factory looks a lot like watery poop.

The plant was only able to remove about 34% of the gunk in the water, according to an April water quality report. It should reach 85% to comply with the Clean Water Act.

Other things are also broken. For example, the United States cannot control the flow of sewage from Mexico to the treatment plant because a valve is stuck open. The plant has racked up 218 Water Quality Board related violations since 2021.

The city of Imperial Beach, the southernmost city in San Diego where beaches are mostly polluted by sewage from Tijuana, declared a state of pollution emergency on Jan. 6.

The International Boundary and Water Commission or IBWC, the federal agency that manages built-up binational border water issues, owns and operates the South Bay plant among other infrastructure along the border. Its head, Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner, appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, recently revealed that her agency had documented $1 billion worth of things it needed to fix and build and only a $50 million budget for it. do it.

IBWC has spent less than $5 million on major maintenance at the South Bay plant over the past 15 years, Giner said. Approximately 37% of sewage separation pipes, pumps and other infrastructure require immediate attention.

It’s not going to collapse. It needs serious repairs, Giner said in an interview with Voice of San Diego.

That’s why Giner invited California Senator Alex Padilla to tour South Bays’ massive concrete tanks of Tijuana’s stagnant sewage, sitting in unusable primary treatment tanks earlier this month. These tanks are filled with so much sand and sediment that they need to be cleaned out before they can function properly.

International Boundary and Water Commission Chief Maria-Elena Giner talks to Senator Alex Padilla atop the non-functioning primary treatment system at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. EPA Region 9 Director Martha Guzman examines the primary treatment vessel. / Photo by MacKenzie Elmer

Giner said Padilla is the first senior official to visit South Bay from Gore. As the two walked the plank between the tangy primary treatment vats, Giner explained the state of disarray she inherited at the IBWC two years ago.

There were spreadsheets everywhere. There was no work order system, Giner said.

In short, past administrations of the IBWC did not have a clear understanding of what infrastructure needed fixing and when. Giner said when she took over, she visited all eight field offices from San Diego to Mercedes, Texas to check in on all maintenance needs.

People were stunned, Giner said.

While South Bay needs an alarming number of upgrades, there is also a leaky dam in Del Rio, Texas, a $276 million project. It is up to Congress to decide how much of the US State Department’s budget goes to the IBWC. Padilla called South Bays upgrades a top priority when he visited in June.

Over the decades, funding for operations has been grossly inadequate, leading to terms like this that are unacceptable, Padilla said at a June news conference at the South Bay plant.

Ginger said she hopes to spend some of the money from the IBWC budget on repairing the South Bay mills’ primary treatment system. And, Shell will testify before the US House of Representatives in July to argue that the IBWC needs help.

