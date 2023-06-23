Chloe Dygert wins second national crown in elite women’s U.S. time trial





Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) cruised in the rain and won her second US women’s time trial title at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Tennessee. She completed the 23.2km course in 31:06, giving her a nine-second advantage over second-placed Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB).

Defending champion Amber Neben finished third, 32 seconds behind. Taylor Knibb (Trek-Segafredo) retained fourth place, two seconds behind Neben, with the quartet the only ones to finish in less than 32 minutes.

“I’m super happy to have won here. That was the goal, in order to qualify for the ITT at the world championships,” said Dygert at the finish. “Now it’s about moving on to training and preparation in order to best prepare myself for the ITT inn Glasgow.”

Betty Hasse (CCB-Alpine Carbon), 20, was crowned U23 champion with her 17th place overall, a time of 34:29. Cassidy Hickey (Instafund La Prima) finished 39 seconds later and took silver while Chloe Patrick (Serious Cycling) took bronze.

The 27-woman field competed on two circuits of the familiar flat 11.6 km course as water poured down all morning to cushion the roads and fill Lake Melton in Oak Ridge.

From the first wave of riders, Mallory Macrostie (United Cycling) took the hot seat with a time of 33:24, and big time gaps separated her from the other seven first finishers.

Knibb was the first of nine runners in the second wave and she was the best of the field both at the intermediate time check and at the finish line, taking the hot seat as the first runner went under 32 minutes, 31:41 .

The final group included the favorites, and soon Dygert eclipsed Knibb’s best mid-race time of 11.3 seconds. The Trek rider still held a slight advantage over Stephens and Neben, with the pair clocking in the miles in light rain on the wet back half of the course trying to slow Dygert’s pace.

Stephens topped the standings with her time of 31:15, putting Knibb in second place. Then Dygert, the 2021 US time trial champion, crossed the line with the fastest time. She waited for four-time winner Neben to cross the finish line, 32 seconds later, before knowing she had a second elite ITT crown to go along with her 2015 U.S. junior title and 2019 world title.

On the same course at Oak Ridge as in 2021, Dygert averaged 46.12 km/h to win in 30:11. Thursday’s rain added a full minute to his previous time, but also slowed all competitors.

Dygert’s first road competition after 14 months out of racing due to a series of physical ailments was in May this year at La Vuelta Femenina. Later in May, she claimed two podiums at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, then finished second overall with a stage win at RideLondon Classique. She had missed most of 2022 due to the Epstein Barr virus as well as separate surgeries for her leg and a heart tachycardia issue.

