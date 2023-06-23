US overtakes China as market for South Korean products





South Korea exported more goods to the United States than to China last year for the first time in nearly two decades, underscoring changing business patterns as Washington attracts more allies into its chains of supply and that Beijing strengthens its manufacturing autonomy.

South Korea’s merchandise exports to China fell nearly 10% to $122 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data released by the Bank of Korea this week. In contrast, exports of goods to the United States increased by more than 22% over the same period to reach $139 billion.

It is the first time since 2004 that South Korea, the world’s tenth-largest economy with companies such as Samsung being a proxy for global trade, has exported more goods to the United States than to China.

The figures reflect an increase in U.S. demand for Korean cars, while exports of Korean semiconductors to China fell amid a slowing global memory chip market.

The United States is the only one of South Korea’s top 10 export partners to which exports have increased over the past five years. Led by battery makers LG Energy Solution, SK On and Samsung SDI, and solar company Hanwha Q-Cells, South Korean firms have also been among the biggest foreign investors in the U.S. semiconductor and tech sectors. clean.

On the other hand, China is losing its importance. A study released this month by the Korea International Trade Association showed that since 2021, the share of Korean exports to China has declined in sectors such as petroleum products, petrochemicals, steel, auto parts and displays.

In the first three months of 2023, Korean exports to China fell below 20 percent of the total for the first time since 2005, according to the trade association.

Analysts at the Korea Center for International Finance attributed the structural decline in Korean exports to China to Beijing’s Made in China 2025 strategy of using subsidies to boost its manufacturing of precision machinery and tools.

Many Chinese companies make intermediate goods, which we mainly export, Rhee Chang-yong, governor of the Bank of Korea, told lawmakers last month. The decade-long support of China’s economic boom is gone.

In an interview with the FT last year, South Korean Commerce Minister Ahn Duk-geun cited Beijing’s policy of arbitrarily interfering with businesses as well as its dual circulation import substitution policies as the the most important factors pushing foreign companies to reduce their exposure to China.

He added that over the next decade, the pattern of trade between South Korea and China will change, moving down the value chain as the exchange of sensitive technology is increasingly controlled.

Park Chong-hoon, head of Korea research at Standard Chartered, said: There has been a structural shift in China-Korea economic relations in recent years as Chinese companies, with support from Beijing, make progress the technology value chain.

But it should not be forgotten that Korea’s most important exports to China are high-end semiconductors, which are currently experiencing a slowdown. As the global IT sector picks up, Korean exports to China will also pick up.

