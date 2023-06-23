Nearly half of America’s bee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize the population





WASHINGTON (AP) Beehives in the Americas just hit the second-highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, according to an annual bee survey.

But by using costly and Herculean measures to create new colonies, beekeepers are somehow keeping themselves afloat. Thursday’s survey from the University of Maryland and Auburn University found that while 48% of colonies were lost in the year ending April 1, the number of colonies of bees in the United States has remained relatively stable.

Bees are essential to the food supply, pollinating over 100 of the crops we eat, including nuts, vegetables, berries, citrus fruits and melons. Scientists said a combination of pests, pesticides, starvation and climate change continued to cause high fatalities.

The 48% annual loss in recent years is up from the 39% loss in previous years and the 12-year average of 39.6%, but this is not as high as the mortality rate of 50.8% from 2020-21, according to the survey funded and administered by the nonprofit research group Bee Informed Partnership. Beekeepers told surveying scientists that a 21% loss over winter is acceptable and more than three-fifths of beekeepers surveyed said their losses were higher than that.

This is a very troubling loss figure as we barely manage enough colonies to meet pollination demands in the United States, said former government beekeeping scientist Jeff Pettis, president of the global association. Apimondia beekeepers who were not part of the study. It also highlights the hard work beekeepers have to do to rebuild their colony numbers each year.

The overall bee colony population is relatively stable as commercial beekeepers divide and restock their hives, finding or buying new queens, or even colony starter packs, said Nathalie Steinhauer, a beekeeping researcher at the University. of Maryland, lead author of the survey. It is a long and expensive process.

The prognosis is not as bad as it was 15 years ago because beekeepers have learned to bounce back from big losses, she said.

The situation isn’t really getting worse, but it’s not really getting better either, Steinhauer said. This is not a bee apocalypse.

Despite big annual losses, the situation is a far cry from 2007, when many bee experts expected an end to managed pollination, said U.S. Department of Agriculture research entomologist Jay Evans, who was not part of the investigation.

There are certainly threats in the environment and the bees have persisted, Evans said. I don’t think bees are going to go away, but I think they will always have those kinds of challenges.

Some successful commercial beekeepers in the past lost up to 80% of their colonies last year, while other beekeepers did well, it varied so much, Evans said. Pettis, who has 150 colonies on Maryland’s east coast, saw less than 18% loss, saying he used organic acids to control the mites.

The parasitic mite Varroa destructor that helps transmit viruses is the main culprit, but bad weather and queen problems have also been big problems over the past year, Steinhauer said. Pesticides also make matters worse because they make bees more susceptible to disease and less likely to forage for food, she said.

It really can look like death by a thousand cuts, the most obvious being varroa mites, Steinhauer said.

The varroa mite is a flat creature that crawls on the bee, it would be the equivalent of a Frisbee or a flat softball on human bodies, Evans said. The mite appears to make it easier for viruses to attack and kill bees, he and Steinhauer said.

Previously, it took large amounts of varroa, such as in 60% of a colony, to cause virus problems, but now even small infestations of 1% or 2% in a colony can cause massive problems, said Steinhauer.

We are fighting this evolving enemy, Steinhauer said.

Another problem is landscapes that have only one crop or homogeneous landscapes that deprive bees of food, while pesticides and extreme weather events have also caused problems.

For example, in the Washington, DC, area, an unusual 80-degree heat in January knocked some bees out of their normal winter routine, and then when it got cool again, they had trouble, Evans said.

The impact of climate change on bee colony survival is real and may go unnoticed, Pettis said in an email.

The demand for pollination from commercial bee colonies is increasing even as beekeepers have to work harder to make up for the losses, Steinhauer said. The United States Department of Agriculture claims that 35% of human food comes from plants pollinated by insects and that the bee is responsible for 80% of this pollination.

There’s this whole aspect of our agricultural industry that depends on these settlements, Steinhauer said. And the fact that every year commercial beekeepers have to invest a lot more effort to maintain those numbers because they have to fulfill those pollination contracts puts a lot of stress on those beekeepers and the bees. ___

