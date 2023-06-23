Ford Receives $9.2 Billion Loan to Boost Electric Vehicle Battery Capacity in the United States





Ford Motor is set to receive the largest loan in history from the Office of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) loan program. The $9.2 billion will be used to build three electric vehicle battery plants as Ford seeks to increase domestic capacity.

The loan is also the largest (by far) since the US auto bailout triggered by the global financial crisis in 2009, according to Bloomberg.

Ford will use the funds to build three new battery factories. The automaker has revealed plans to develop its largest, most advanced and efficient car complex in 2021, called BlueOval City.

The new project consists of three battery factories in collaboration with SK Innovation. One will be at its nearly 6-square-mile site in West Tennessee next to an assembly plant, while the other two are under construction at its new BlueOvalSK battery farm in downtown. from Kentucky.

In total, Ford expects the three plants to generate 129 GWh of battery cells per year to support the electric vehicle production ramp planned by automakers.

Construction at BlueOval SK Battery Park (Source: Ford)

Ford plans to build around two million electric vehicles a year by 2026, up from around 132,000 made in 2022. Once factories are complete, Fords EV models, including a new electric truck codenamed Project T3, will will be eligible for billions in inflation incentives. Reduction Act (IRA).

Currently, the Ford F-150 Lightning is the only electric vehicle model eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit. The Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit are eligible for $3,750.

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford) Ford secures $9.2 billion loan for electric vehicle battery production

Ford’s $9.2 billion loan is designed to expand production of electric vehicle batteries in the United States, creating a domestic supply chain while reducing the country’s dependence on China .

BlueOval CEO Robert Rhee said in a statement that Ford will make full use of this loan as we create 7,500 good American jobs. The IRA enables U.S. automakers to be globally competitive as the industry moves toward an all-electric future while setting the U.S. on a path to halving GHG emissions from 2030.

DOE Lending Program Office Projects (Source: Bloomberg)

The Loan Programs Office (LPO), created in 2005 to advance clean energy projects, has distributed nearly $33 billion over the past 14 years. Notably, in 2010, a $465 million loan helped Tesla ramp up production at its first factory in Fremont, California.

Since the IRA was passed last August, lending through the LPO has been around $400 billion. General Motors (GM) received $2.5 billion in financing last year, less than a third of Ford’s new loan.

The funding comes at a critical time in the ramp-up of Ford’s electric vehicles. After splitting into three companies to focus on their individual strengths to accelerate the business as a whole, Ford expects its EV (e-model) unit to lose $3 billion this year as it increases production.

By the end of 2026, the American manufacturer expects to turn things around with an EBIT margin of 8% for the Model e division. Ford CEO Jim Farley told Bloomberg in a March interview, “The biggest thing to evolve is the batteries.

