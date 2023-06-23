Why generative AI could be the next battleground





Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The United States has sought to cut China off from key technologies such as advanced semiconductors in recent years. The two sides likely discussed tech tensions, but analysts said little is expected to change even as the two sides seek to improve their relationship.

Leah Millis | AFP | Getty Images

Generative artificial intelligence, the technology on which the viral chatbot ChatGPT is based, could be the new battleground in the battle for technological supremacy between the United States and China, according to an analyst.

Although the two nations are seeking better relations after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, analysts said tech tensions would continue.

Washington has sought to cut China off from key technologies like semiconductors while China has sought to bolster its self-sufficiency and wean itself from American technology, touting its domestic sectors.

“The status quo is unlikely to change much on any front, from sanctions to corporate pressure,” Abishur Prakash, CEO of Toronto-based consulting firm The Geopolitical Business, told CNBC via email.

AI, which is seen as an essential technology by both countries, will likely be drawn into the battle between the two sides.

AI in focus

Meanwhile, the United States has sought to boost its own domestic technology, including semiconductors, with funding such as the $52 billion available through the Chips and Science Act.

Washington’s attention is now likely to turn to generative AI.

“There will likely be more attempts coming out of Washington to target the development of certain types of apps in China, and generative AI could be in the crosshairs over the coming year,” Paul Triolo told CNBC. , head of technology policy at consulting firm AlbrightStonebridge.

It comes “as the Biden administration determines which technologies could benefit both China’s military modernization, and which could also bolster the ability of Chinese companies to make breakthroughs in generative AI,” he said. he adds.

Generative AI relates to applications such as ChatGPT which are able to generate content when users request it.

How US Restrictions Target AI

AI needs to be trained on huge amounts of data to work. Generative AI is based on what are called large language models, which means that it is trained on a large amount of language in order to be able to understand and respond to user prompts.

The processing of this data requires great computing power supplied by specific semiconductors, such as those marketed by the American Nvidia, considered the market leader for these chips.

Part of the current U.S. restrictions aim to cut China off from some of Nvidia’s key chips, which in turn could hamper AI development in China.

Washington is also carrying out an outbound investment review, which would put in place rules for U.S. investments in foreign companies.

“The upcoming Executive Outbound Investment Review Executive Order will include restrictions on U.S. investments in certain AI-related technologies, and it will be a major indication of the direction of U.S. technology controls over the past two years of the Biden administration,” Triolo said.

The generative push of AI in China

ChatGPT, developed by American company OpenAI, has taken the world by storm and sparked something of an AI arms race between American tech companies, including Microsoft, which is an investor, and Alphabet.

Chinese tech giants have taken notice.

Over the past few months, Chinese tech giants from Baidu to Alibaba have announced plans and launched trials for their own ChatGPT rivals.

The Blinken-Xi meeting should not change much

Beijing has accused the United States of violating international trade rules through its sanctions and said restrictions on China’s chip industry amounted to “bullying”.

Washington maintains that its measures are in the interest of national security and target specific sensitive technologies.

China did not retaliate much. However, last month Chinese regulators banned ‘critical information infrastructure’ operators from buying chips from US firm Micron, saying the company’s products had failed security review. of the network.

The tech wasn’t talked about too much in public when Blinken recently met China’s Xi, but the two sides no doubt discussed it.

Triolo told CNBC that the United States likely raised issues over Micron’s treatment while China allegedly raised export controls.

“Beijing sees this package [export controls]and the US CHIPS and Science Act, as a punch designed to decouple the Chinese semiconductor industry from the global semiconductor ecosystem,” Triolo said.

However, the two sides are somewhat at an impasse.

Blinken spoke about areas of cooperation between the United States and China such as the climate crisis and the economy. But cutting-edge technology is one area in which the two nations remain in competition.

“But, at the same time, as I said, it’s not in our interest to provide China with technology that could be used against us,” Blinken said Monday.

“What China wants, the United States won’t give, like opening the chip ecosystem to Beijing or not controlling Chinese investment in American technology,” Prakash said. “The US-China battle for technological supremacy is about to enter prime time.”

Unlike previous flashpoints, like 5G or TikTok, when both sides still thought differences could be ironed out, such ideas are now politically dead. The chasm between the United States and China has widened so much that neither superpower wants to bridge the differences.”

